LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: WIN WIN W-799 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize No. WW 819745

Full list of winning numbers for WIN WIN W-799 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: WW 819745 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: RENY VARGHESE

Agency No.: E 4732

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: WY 719048 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: ASHIK V

Agency No.: P 4344

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: 1) WN 619049

2) WO 819542

3) WP 907297

4) WR 182359

5) WS 994016

6) WT 767229

7) WU 644495

8) WV 722850

9) WW 470677

10) WX 778452

11) WY 745875

12) WZ 307919

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: WN 819745

WO 819745

WP 819745

WR 819745

WS 819745

WT 819745

WU 819745

WV 819745

WX 819745

WY 819745

WZ 819745

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0914 0963 1197 2708 3259 4203 4323 4338 4341 4871 4972 5555 6623 7519 8247 8320 8672 9925

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1537 2468 2605 3774 5007 5311 5580 5927 6571 7932

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0583 1040 2177 2748 2767 3495 3733 4318 5466 8167 8858 9142 9258 9929

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0134 0297 0300 0319 0441 0527 0637 0711 0777 0836 1008 1059 1326 1373 1726 1763 1787 1798 1857 1933 2061 2128 2180 2394 2466 2535 2560 3178 3180 3291 3454 3844 3938 3946 4007 4032 4195 4204 4296 4342 4556 4659 4770 4830 5310 5423 5501 5701 5717 5801 5867 6126 6340 6436 6553 6765 6770 6877 7173 7349 7437 7488 7555 8004 8063 8205 8219 8235 8866 8867 8944 9168 9185 9326 9357 9425 9507 9644 9662 9800 9828 9942

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0078 0084 0174 0213 0221 0278 0402 0498 0624 0698 0699 0760 0974 0982 1085 1094 1153 1175 1222 1293 1296 1386 1463 1501 1594 1740 1839 1941 2012 2073 2155 2200 2245 2369 2373 2577 2636 2828 2891 2984 3031 3137 3328 3359 3544 3571 3590 3687 3780 3821 4056 4096 4216 4288 4343 4502 4534 4664 4682 4744 4806 4997 5076 5250 5255 5339 5372 5436 5475 5493 5500 5591 5846 5905 5935 6041 6095 6142 6154 6307 6516 6559 6792 7110 7133 7255 7380 7470 7485 7635 7653 7732 7880 7946 8064 8198 8202 8313 8325 8434 8440 8591 8602 8634 8643 8650 8758 8775 8776 8797 8938 8965 9141 9267 9287 9294 9295 9356 9416 9491 9503 9526 9653 9718 9840 9971

WIN WIN W-799 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)