Published 08:04 IST, December 9th 2024
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: WIN WIN W-799 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize No. WW 819745
The Kerala Lottery results for December 9, 2024, featuring the Karunya WIN WIN W-799 draw, are live. The first prize is an impressive ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're among the fortunate winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-799 latest updates.
The Kerala Lottery results for December 9, 2024, featuring the Karunya WIN WIN W-799 draw, are live. The first prize is an impressive ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're among the fortunate winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-799 latest updates.
15:53 IST, December 9th 2024
Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-799 Result: 75 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-799 1st Prize Winner: WW 819745 (ERNAKULAM)
Agent Name: RENY VARGHESE
Agency No.: E 4732
15:53 IST, December 9th 2024
Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-799 Result: 5 Lakh - 2rd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-799 Result 5 Lakh: WY 719048 (PALAKKAD)
Agent Name: ASHIK V
Agency No.: P 4344
15:53 IST, December 9th 2024
Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-799 Result: 1 Lakh - 3rd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-799 3rd Prize Winners: 1) WN 619049
2) WO 819542
3) WP 907297
4) WR 182359
5) WS 994016
6) WT 767229
7) WU 644495
8) WV 722850
9) WW 470677
10) WX 778452
11) WY 745875
12) WZ 307919
15:54 IST, December 9th 2024
Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-799 Result: Consolation Prize Winner
CONSOLATION PRIZE Winners OF RS 8,000: WN 819745
WO 819745
WP 819745
WR 819745
WS 819745
WT 819745
WU 819745
WV 819745
WX 819745
WY 819745
WZ 819745
15:57 IST, December 9th 2024
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
Updated 15:57 IST, December 9th 2024