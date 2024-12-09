Search icon
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: WIN WIN W-799 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize No. WW 819745
LIVE-BLOG

Published 08:04 IST, December 9th 2024

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: WIN WIN W-799 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize No. WW 819745

The Kerala Lottery results are live for Dec 9, 2024, featuring the Karunya : WIN WIN W-799 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-799 Today | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results for December 9, 2024, featuring the Karunya WIN WIN W-799 draw, are live. The first prize is an impressive ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're among the fortunate winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-799  latest updates.

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-799 Result: 75 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-799 Result: 5 Lakh - 2rd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-799 Result: 1 Lakh - 3rd Prize Winner

Live Blog

The Kerala Lottery results for December 9, 2024, featuring the Karunya WIN WIN W-799 draw, are live. The first prize is an impressive ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're among the fortunate winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-799  latest updates.

15:53 IST, December 9th 2024

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-799 Result: 75 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-799 1st Prize Winner: WW 819745 (ERNAKULAM)
Agent Name: RENY VARGHESE
Agency No.: E 4732

15:53 IST, December 9th 2024

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-799 Result: 5 Lakh - 2rd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-799 Result 5 Lakh: WY 719048 (PALAKKAD)
Agent Name: ASHIK V
Agency No.: P 4344

15:53 IST, December 9th 2024

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-799 Result: 1 Lakh - 3rd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-799 3rd Prize Winners: 1) WN 619049
2) WO 819542
3) WP 907297
4) WR 182359
5) WS 994016
6) WT 767229
7) WU 644495
8) WV 722850
9) WW 470677
10) WX 778452
11) WY 745875
12) WZ 307919

15:54 IST, December 9th 2024

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-799 Result: Consolation Prize Winner

CONSOLATION PRIZE Winners OF RS 8,000: WN 819745
WO 819745
WP 819745
WR 819745
WS 819745
WT 819745
WU 819745
WV 819745
WX 819745
WY 819745
WZ 819745

15:57 IST, December 9th 2024

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-799 Result OUT Soon - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for WIN WIN W-799 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: WW 819745 (ERNAKULAM)
Agent Name: RENY VARGHESE
Agency No.: E 4732

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: WY 719048 (PALAKKAD)
Agent Name: ASHIK V
Agency No.: P 4344

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: 1) WN 619049
2) WO 819542
3) WP 907297
4) WR 182359
5) WS 994016
6) WT 767229
7) WU 644495
8) WV 722850
9) WW 470677
10) WX 778452
11) WY 745875
12) WZ 307919

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: WN 819745
WO 819745
WP 819745
WR 819745
WS 819745
WT 819745
WU 819745
WV 819745
WX 819745
WY 819745
WZ 819745

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0914  0963  1197  2708  3259  4203  4323  4338  4341  4871  4972  5555  6623  7519  8247  8320  8672  9925

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1537  2468  2605  3774  5007  5311  5580  5927  6571  7932

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0583  1040  2177  2748  2767  3495  3733  4318  5466  8167  8858  9142  9258  9929

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0134  0297  0300  0319  0441  0527  0637  0711  0777  0836  1008  1059  1326  1373  1726  1763  1787  1798  1857  1933  2061  2128  2180  2394  2466  2535  2560  3178  3180  3291  3454  3844  3938  3946  4007  4032  4195  4204  4296  4342  4556  4659  4770  4830  5310  5423  5501  5701  5717  5801  5867  6126  6340  6436  6553  6765  6770  6877  7173  7349  7437  7488  7555  8004  8063  8205  8219  8235  8866  8867  8944  9168  9185  9326  9357  9425  9507  9644  9662  9800  9828  9942

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0078  0084  0174  0213  0221  0278  0402  0498  0624  0698  0699  0760  0974  0982  1085  1094  1153  1175  1222  1293  1296  1386  1463  1501  1594  1740  1839  1941  2012  2073  2155  2200  2245  2369  2373  2577  2636  2828  2891  2984  3031  3137  3328  3359  3544  3571  3590  3687  3780  3821  4056  4096  4216  4288  4343  4502  4534  4664  4682  4744  4806  4997  5076  5250  5255  5339  5372  5436  5475  5493  5500  5591  5846  5905  5935  6041  6095  6142  6154  6307  6516  6559  6792  7110  7133  7255  7380  7470  7485  7635  7653  7732  7880  7946  8064  8198  8202  8313  8325  8434  8440  8591  8602  8634  8643  8650  8758  8775  8776  8797  8938  8965  9141  9267  9287  9294  9295  9356  9416  9491  9503  9526  9653  9718  9840  9971

WIN WIN W-799 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

Updated 15:57 IST, December 9th 2024

