  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: WIN WIN W-801 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize No. WW 283251
Published 15:35 IST, December 23rd 2024

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: WIN WIN W-801 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize No. WW 283251

The Kerala Lottery results are live for Dec 23, 2024, featuring the Karunya : WIN WIN W-801 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients.

The Kerala Lottery results for December 23, 2024, featuring the Karunya WIN WIN W-801 draw, are live. The first prize is an impressive ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're among the fortunate winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-801 latest updates.

  15:34 IST, December 23rd 2024
16:01 IST, December 23rd 2024

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-801 Result OUT Soon - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for WIN WIN W-801 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: WW 283251 (KATTAPPANA)
Agent Name: M JAKKIR HUSSAIN
Agency No.: Y 2771

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: WV 136563 (KANHANGAD)
Agent Name: AMARJITH A S
Agency No.: S 1288

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: WN 813008
WO 285751
WP 782431
WR 548525
WS 588786
WT 840737
WU 658729
WV 943178
WW 866977
WX 219421
WY 217553
WZ 689892

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: WN 283251
WO 283251
WP 283251
WR 283251
WS 283251
WT 283251
WU 283251
WV 283251
WX 283251
WY 283251
WZ 283251

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0875  2490  2829  2868  3749  5025  5294  5827  7056  7243  7477  7869  8357  9012  9140  9221  9280  9662

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0431  2914  3219  3529  3726  4524  6955  8447  9622  9915

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0649  1016  1697  1836  2261  5200  5641  6072  6522  6575  7039  7914  8626  8661

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0274  0477  0773  0979  1050  1098  1117  1329  1382  1459  1639  1647  1651  2317  2394  2507  2509  2555  2661  2948  3077  3086  3419  3431  3549  3704  3721  3739  3845  4000  4369  4467  4570  4584  4632  4639  5080  5108  5252  5470  5574  5611  5633  5658  5676  5772  6068  6091  6114  6280  6395  6689  6776  7333  7680  7717  7856  7857  7877  7911  7957  7965  8002  8115  8236  8644  8717  8746  8981  9054  9069  9117  9250  9368  9422  9473  9491  9498  9524  9553  9677  9796

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0097  0172  0451  0464  0534  0671  0830  0913  1223  1264  1301  1313  1504  1594  1778  1883  1922  1949  1996  2032  2227  2393  2582  2634  2647  2805  2902  2913  2960  3233  3306  3340  3401  3444  3463  3496  3723  3958  3981  4050  4077  4119  4208  4225  4258  4373  4506  4517  4557  4699  4714  4715  4748  4781  4822  4875  4943  4968  5114  5343  5430  5452  5481  5511  5595  5605  5609  5621  5708  5766  5785  5969  5973  6204  6507  6677  6861  6933  7085  7141  7179  7204  7250  7305  7451  7464  7684  7707  7766  7793  7819  7895  8086  8092  8179  8274  8335  8351  8400  8411  8489  8512  8532  8538  8553  8594  8617  8619  8640  8649  8743  8775  9001  9124  9220  9234  9283  9302  9314  9385  9403  9420  9552  9562  9713  9770

WIN WIN W-801 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

Updated 16:01 IST, December 23rd 2024

