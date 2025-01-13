Search icon
  • News /
  • Info /
  • LIVE | Nagaland Lottery (13.01.2025) DEAR DWARKA MONDAY 1 PM OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No.
LIVE-BLOG

Published 08:45 IST, January 13th 2025

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery (13.01.2025) DEAR DWARKA MONDAY 1 PM OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No.

Nagaland State Lottery Monday, 13 January, 2025: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR DWARKA MORNING 1 PM, BLITZEN DAY 6 PM, DEAR FINCH EVENING 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e. Monday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners, scroll down.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Nagaland Lottery Result: Dear Monday Lucky Winners | Image: Republic

Nagaland State Lottery Results - Monday, 13 January 2025: Check Winners for DEAR DWARKA MORNING, DEAR DESERT DAY, and DEAR FINCH EVENING, Nagaland Dear Godavari 1 PM Lottery Result 06-01-2025 (OUT): Live updates for Monday's Nagaland Sambad State Lottery results. DEAR DWARKA 1 PM, DEAR DESERT 6 PM, DEAR FINCH 8 PM lottery winners declared today. First Prize: ₹1 Crore. Check the complete winners list now!

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear DWARKA 1 PM Result OUT: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear BLITZEN 6 PM Result OUT: 1st Prize Winner 1 CRORE

Live Blog

Nagaland State Lottery Results - Monday, 13 January 2025: Check Winners for DEAR DWARKA MORNING, DEAR DESERT DAY, and DEAR FINCH EVENING, Nagaland Dear Godavari 1 PM Lottery Result 06-01-2025 (OUT): Live updates for Monday's Nagaland Sambad State Lottery results. DEAR DWARKA 1 PM, DEAR DESERT 6 PM, DEAR FINCH 8 PM lottery winners declared today. First Prize: ₹1 Crore. Check the complete winners list now!

  • Listen to this article
08:57 IST, January 13th 2025

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. Participation in a lottery may involve financial risks, therefore, always exercise caution and stay informed.

08:44 IST, January 13th 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear DWARKA 1 PM Result OUT: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Dear DWARKA 1 PM Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No.

08:44 IST, January 13th 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear BLITZEN 6 PM Result OUT: 1st Prize Winner 1 CRORE

Dear BLITZEN 6 PM Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No. 1st Prize Ticket No. 

08:40 IST, January 13th 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear FINCH Monday 8 PM Result OUT: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Dear FINCH Monday 8 PM Lucky Winners Result: 1st Prize Ticket No. 

08:42 IST, January 13th 2025

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result MONDAY OUT- Check Winners

Nagaland DEAR DWARKA Morning 1 PM Result:  1st Prize Ticket No. 

DEAR BLITZEN MONDAY 6 PM OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No.

DEAR FINCH MONDAY 8 PM OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. 

Updated 08:57 IST, January 13th 2025

Nagaland Lottery

