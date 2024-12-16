LIVE | Nagaland Lottery (16.12.2024) DEAR FINCH MONDAY 8 PM OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. 99D 16529

Published 15:31 IST, December 16th 2024
Nagaland State Lottery Monday, 16 december, 2024: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR DWARKA MORNING 1 PM, BLITZEN DAY 6 PM, DEAR FINCH EVENING 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e. Monday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners, scroll down.
21:50 IST, December 16th 2024
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear FINCH Monday 8 PM Result OUT: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
18:19 IST, December 16th 2024
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear BLITZEN 6 PM Result OUT: 1st Prize Winner 1 CRORE
15:30 IST, December 16th 2024
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear DWARKA 1 PM Result OUT: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
21:50 IST, December 16th 2024
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result MONDAY OUT- Check Winners
Nagaland DEAR DWARKA Morning 1 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No. 46H 32315
Dear BLITZEN 6 PM Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No. 99D 93403
Dear FINCH Monday 8 PM Lucky Winners Result: 1st Prize Ticket No. 99D 16529
Updated 22:11 IST, December 16th 2024