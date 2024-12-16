LIVE | Nagaland Lottery (16.12.2024) DEAR FINCH MONDAY 8 PM OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. 99D 16529

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today: Check Winners | Image: Republic

Nagaland State Lottery Results - Monday, 16 December 2024: Check Winners for DEAR DWARKA MORNING, DEAR DESERT DAY, and DEAR FINCH EVENING, Nagaland Dear Godavari 1 PM Lottery Result 16-12-2024 (OUT): Live updates for Monday's Nagaland Sambad State Lottery results. DEAR DWARKA 1 PM, DEAR DESERT 6 PM, DEAR FINCH 8 PM lottery winners declared today. First Prize: ₹1 Crore. Check the complete winners list now!