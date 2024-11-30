Published 15:00 IST, November 30th 2024
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad: DEAR STORK Saturday 8 PM Result Out- 1st Prize Ticket No 46J 35908
The Nagaland Lottery results are live for November 30, 2024, featuring the Dear Narmada, Dear Donner, Dear Stork draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates
- Info
- 2 min read
Nagaland State Lottery Results - Tuesday, 12 November 2024: Check Winners for DEAR GODAVARI MORNING, DEAR COMET DAY, and DEAR GOOSE EVENING, Nagaland Dear Godavari 1 PM Lottery Result 26-11-2024 (OUT): Live updates for Tuesday's Nagaland Sambad State Lottery results. DEAR GODAVARI 1 PM, DEAR COMET 6 PM, DEAR GOOSE 8 PM lottery winners declared today. First Prize: ₹1 Crore. Check the complete winners list now!
Live Blog
Nagaland Dear Godavari 1 PM Lottery Result 26-11-2024 (OUT): Don’t miss live updates for Tuesday's Nagaland Sambad State Lottery results! DEAR GODAVARI 1 PM, DEAR COMET 6 PM, DEAR GOOSE 8 PM winners revealed today. First Prize: ₹1 Crore! Scroll down to check the complete winners list now!
- Listen to this article
21:19 IST, November 30th 2024
Nagaland Lottery Dear STORK EVENING 8 PM Result Out: Check Winners
Nagaland Dear STORK Saturday Lucky Draw Result ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number: 1st Prize Ticket No. 46J 35908
19:01 IST, November 30th 2024
Nagaland Lottery Dear DONNER 6 PM Result Out: Check Winners
Nagaland Dear DONNER Saturday Lucky Draw Result ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number: 1st Prize Ticket No. 96J 12258
14:59 IST, November 30th 2024
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Narmada MORNING 1 PM Result Out: Check Winners
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear NARMADA Saturday Lucky Draw Result ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number: 1st Prize Ticket No 89G 34890
21:20 IST, November 30th 2024
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Saturday Result OUT- Full List Of Winners
Nagaland Sambad Lottery DEAR MEGHNA Morning 1 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No 89G 34890
DEAR DONNER Saturday 6 PM Result Out- 1st Prize Ticket No 96J 12258
Nagaland Dear STORK Saturday Lucky Draw Result ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number: 1st Prize Ticket No. 46J 35908
14:57 IST, November 30th 2024
Nagaland State Sambad Lottery - Background
This page is updated every day with the most recent Nagaland State Lottery results at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. Check Republic Digital for the most recent Nagaland sambad state lottery winning numbers. Today's results for the lottery Sambads in Nagaland State are DEAR NARMADA, DEAR DONNER, DEAR STORK. In India, only 13 states have made it legal to run lottery games and play them; the remaining governments have outright banned both. One of the thirteen Indian states where holding and playing lotteries has been permitted since 1967 is Nagaland. The remaining 12 states consist of the following: Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Sikkim.
Updated 21:21 IST, November 30th 2024