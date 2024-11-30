Search icon
  LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad: DEAR STORK Saturday 8 PM Result Out- 1st Prize Ticket No 46J 35908
LIVE-BLOG

Published 15:00 IST, November 30th 2024

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad: DEAR STORK Saturday 8 PM Result Out- 1st Prize Ticket No 46J 35908

The Nagaland Lottery results are live for November 30, 2024, featuring the Dear Narmada, Dear Donner, Dear Stork draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates

Reported by: Digital Desk
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today: Check List Of Winners | Image: Republic

Nagaland State Lottery Results - Tuesday, 12 November 2024: Check Winners for DEAR GODAVARI MORNING, DEAR COMET DAY, and DEAR GOOSE EVENING, Nagaland Dear Godavari 1 PM Lottery Result 26-11-2024 (OUT): Live updates for Tuesday's Nagaland Sambad State Lottery results. DEAR GODAVARI 1 PM, DEAR COMET 6 PM, DEAR GOOSE 8 PM lottery winners declared today. First Prize: ₹1 Crore. Check the complete winners list now!

Nagaland Lottery Dear STORK EVENING 8 PM Result Out: Check Winners
Nagaland Lottery Dear DONNER 6 PM Result Out: Check Winners
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Narmada MORNING 1 PM Result Out: Check Winners

Live Blog

Nagaland Dear Godavari 1 PM Lottery Result 26-11-2024 (OUT): Don't miss live updates for Tuesday's Nagaland Sambad State Lottery results! DEAR GODAVARI 1 PM, DEAR COMET 6 PM, DEAR GOOSE 8 PM winners revealed today. First Prize: ₹1 Crore! Scroll down to check the complete winners list now!

  • Listen to this article
21:19 IST, November 30th 2024

Nagaland Lottery Dear STORK EVENING 8 PM Result Out: Check Winners

Nagaland Dear STORK Saturday Lucky Draw Result ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number: 1st Prize Ticket No. 46J 35908

19:01 IST, November 30th 2024

Nagaland Lottery Dear DONNER 6 PM Result Out: Check Winners

Nagaland Dear DONNER Saturday Lucky Draw Result ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number: 1st Prize Ticket No. 96J 12258

14:59 IST, November 30th 2024

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Narmada MORNING 1 PM Result Out: Check Winners

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear NARMADA Saturday Lucky Draw Result ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number: 1st Prize Ticket No 89G 34890

 

21:20 IST, November 30th 2024

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Saturday Result OUT- Full List Of Winners

Nagaland Sambad Lottery DEAR MEGHNA Morning 1 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No  89G 34890 

DEAR DONNER Saturday 6 PM Result Out- 1st Prize Ticket No 96J 12258

Nagaland Dear STORK Saturday Lucky Draw Result ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number: 1st Prize Ticket No. 46J 35908

14:57 IST, November 30th 2024

Nagaland State Sambad Lottery - Background

This page is updated every day with the most recent Nagaland State Lottery results at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. Check Republic Digital for the most recent Nagaland sambad state lottery winning numbers. Today's results for the lottery Sambads in Nagaland State are DEAR NARMADA, DEAR DONNER, DEAR STORK. In India, only 13 states have made it legal to run lottery games and play them; the remaining governments have outright banned both. One of the thirteen Indian states where holding and playing lotteries has been permitted since 1967 is Nagaland. The remaining 12 states consist of the following: Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Sikkim.     

Updated 21:21 IST, November 30th 2024

