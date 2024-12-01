Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Info /
  • LIVE| Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today (01.12.2024) DEAR TOUCAN SUNDAY 8 PM 95J 83555
LIVE-BLOG

Published 16:19 IST, December 1st 2024

LIVE| Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today (01.12.2024) DEAR TOUCAN SUNDAY 8 PM 95J 83555

Nagaland State Lottery Sunday, 01 Dec, 2024: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR VIXEN 6 PM, DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Sunday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners, scroll down.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Monday Result: Check list of winners | Image: Republic

Nagaland State Lottery Sunday, 1 Dec, 2024: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR VIXEN 6 PM, DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Sunday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of Nagaland State Lottery Sunday winners list, scroll up.

Nagaland Lottery Dear TOUCAN SUNDAY 8 PM Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
Nagaland Lottery Dear VIXEN SUNDAY 6 PM Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
Nagaland Lottery Dear YAMUNA Sunday 1 PM Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Live Blog

Nagaland State Lottery Sunday, 1 Dec, 2024: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR VIXEN 6 PM, DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Sunday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of Nagaland State Lottery Sunday winners list, scroll up.

  • Listen to this article
20:41 IST, December 1st 2024

Nagaland Lottery Dear TOUCAN SUNDAY 8 PM Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Nagaland Lottery Dear TOUCAN SUNDAY 8 PM Result Out: 1st Prize ticket no. 95J 83555

18:48 IST, December 1st 2024

Nagaland Lottery Dear VIXEN SUNDAY 6 PM Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Nagaland Lottery Dear VIXEN SUNDAY 6 PM Result Out: 1st Prize Winner no.  82A 56317

16:17 IST, December 1st 2024

Nagaland Lottery Dear YAMUNA Sunday 1 PM Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Nagaland Lottery Dear YAMUNA YAMUNA SUNDAY 1 PM Lucky Winner: 1st Prize Ticket No. 42L 22264

20:41 IST, December 1st 2024

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Sunday Result OUT- Check Full List Winners

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear YAMUNA SUNDAY 1 PM Lucky Winner: 1st Prize Ticket No. 42L 22264

DEAR VIXEN SUNDAY 6 PM 1st Prize ticket no. 82A 56317

Dear TOUCAN SUNDAY 8 PM Result Out: 1st Prize ticket no. 95J 83555

 

16:01 IST, December 1st 2024

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lottery Result - Check Details

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Sunday: This page is updated every day with the most recent Nagaland State Lottery results at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. Check Republic Digital for the most recent Nagaland sambad state lottery winning numbers. Today's results for the lottery Sambads in Nagaland State are "DEAR YAMUNA MORNING" (1 PM), "DEAR SEA DAY" (6 PM), and "DEAR TOUCAN EVENING" (8 PM). In India, only 13 states have made it legal to run lottery games and play them; the remaining governments have outright banned both. One of the thirteen Indian states where holding and playing lotteries has been permitted since 1967 is Nagaland. The remaining 12 states consist of the following: Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Sikkim.   

Updated 20:41 IST, December 1st 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.