  • LIVE| Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today (22.12.2024) DEAR VIXEN SUNDAY 6 PM 97E 24638
LIVE-BLOG

Published 15:17 IST, December 22nd 2024

LIVE| Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today (22.12.2024) DEAR VIXEN SUNDAY 6 PM 97E 24638

Nagaland State Lottery Sunday, 22 Dec, 2024: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR VIXEN 6 PM, DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Sunday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners, scroll down.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Monday Result: Check list of winners | Image: Republic

Nagaland State Lottery Sunday, 22 Dec, 2024: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR VIXEN 6 PM, DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Sunday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively.

Nagaland Lottery Dear VIXEN SUNDAY 6 PM Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
Nagaland Lottery Dear YAMUNA Sunday 1 PM Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
Nagaland Lottery Dear TOUCAN SUNDAY 8 PM Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Live Blog

Nagaland State Lottery Sunday, 22 Dec, 2024: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR VIXEN 6 PM, DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Sunday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively.

18:17 IST, December 22nd 2024

Nagaland Lottery Dear VIXEN SUNDAY 6 PM Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Nagaland Lottery Dear VIXEN SUNDAY 6 PM Result Out: 1st Prize Winner no. 97E 24638

15:15 IST, December 22nd 2024

Nagaland Lottery Dear YAMUNA Sunday 1 PM Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Nagaland Lottery Dear YAMUNA YAMUNA SUNDAY 1 PM Lucky Winner: 1st Prize Ticket No. 87C 31797

15:12 IST, December 22nd 2024

Nagaland Lottery Dear TOUCAN SUNDAY 8 PM Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Nagaland Lottery Dear TOUCAN SUNDAY 8 PM Result Out: 1st Prize ticket no. 

18:17 IST, December 22nd 2024

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Sunday Result OUT- Check Full List Winners

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear YAMUNA SUNDAY 1 PM Lucky Winner: 1st Prize Ticket No. 87C 31797

DEAR VIXEN SUNDAY 6 PM 1st Prize ticket no. 97E 24638

Nagaland Lottery Dear TOUCAN SUNDAY 8 PM Result Out: 1st Prize ticket no.

Updated 18:17 IST, December 22nd 2024

