Maha Kumbh 2025: Colour-coded Railway Tickets for Passengers, Here's Why

Mahakumbh 2025: The Prayagraj division of North Central Railway (NCR) has implemented a color-coding system for train tickets to help manage crowds during Mahakumbh-2025.

Coloured labels on tickets will indicate the direction of travel, directing passengers to the appropriate holding area and platform.

The system will be used for the Mahakumbh event. The goal is to improve crowd mobility and aid passengers and employees.

A record 40 crore pilgrims are anticipated to attend Mahakumbh-2025, with the majority of them arriving in Prayagraj by train. Realising the potential crowd, the Prayagraj division of North Central train (NCR) has devised a colour coding scheme to alleviate overcrowding at train stations.

The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) – the Professional Travel, Tourism and Hospitality Arm of Indian Railways and a Schedule ‘A’ Miniratna PSU is all set to welcome the pilgrims at the Mahakumbh Gram – IRCTC Tent City at Prayagraj.

Nestled at a distance of just 3.5 Kms from the Triveni Sangam at Sector-25 Arail Road, Naini, the Kumbh Gram offers unparalleled access to the bathing ghats and other attractions.

Kumbh Gram is a state of art accommodation facility specially crafted for the tourists and, equipped with all modern amenities. Proximity of the Tent City to the Triveni Ghat is an added advantage for the guests desiring to have Snan.

The Super Deluxe Tents and Villa Tents with ensuite bathrooms, round the clock running hot and cold water facilities, access to hospitality team throughout the day, bed linen, towels and toiletries etc are at an attractive tariff, inclusive of all meals. The guests of the Villa Tents will additionally enjoy a separate cozy sitting area and television.

CCTV surveillance ensures the safety and security of the guests. Maha Kumbh Gram will also have First Aid Facilities and Round The Clock Emergency Assistance.