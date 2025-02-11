Mahakumbh 2025: IndiGo Announces Additional Flights Between Ahmedabad, Prayagraj - Check Details

Prayagraj: IndiGo has announced additional flights between Ahmedabad and Prayagraj starting from February 15 to accommodate more passengers to-from the holy Kumbh city, the airlines said. Following is the schedule of those special IndiGo flights between Ahmedabad Prayagraj-Ahmedabad.

Indigo Ahmedabad to Prayagraj schedule/Mahakumbh 2025

With rising demand for Prayagraj flights, IndiGo airline has increased its flights and seat capacity significantly to/from the Sangram city during the period in which the city hosts the Mahakumbh Mela 2025. Maha Kumbh commenced on January 13 and will continue until February 26, 2025.

Given the unprecedented demand for air travel on the Prayagraj route, more flights have been added by IndiGo. During this period, IndiGo will connect Prayagraj to 10 locations in India, adding connectivity from Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Jaipur, over and above existing connectivity from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Raipur, and Bhubaneswar.

Additionally, the airline has also increased capacity deployed on existing routes to/from Prayagraj through the addition of frequency and operations of A321, its larger aircraft. Overall, the airline will operate around 900 flights to/from the city, up from 490 regular services.