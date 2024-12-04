Search icon
  • Maharashtra Govt Declares Public Holiday on December 6, Here's Why

Published 19:31 IST, December 4th 2024

Maharashtra Govt Declares Public Holiday on December 6, Here's Why

According to the circular, Mumbai and its suburban areas will observe a “local holiday” on December 6, know more.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Mumbai, Maharashtra | Image: PTI

Mumbai: Maharashtra government declares 6th December as a local holiday on the occasion of Mahaparinirwana Diwas of Dr BR Ambedkar. 

Public Holiday in Mumbai on December 6

The Maharashtra government has declared a public holiday on December 6 on the occasion of Mahaparinirwana Diwas of Dr BR Ambedkar. A circular has been issued that clearly states, the local holiday will be observed in all government and semi-government offices in Mumbai and Mumbai Suburban districts to mark Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Diwas.  

According to the circular Mumbai and its sub urban areas will observe “Local holiday” to mark Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Diwas on Friday.

What is Mahaparinirvan Diwas ?

The Mahaparinirvan Diwas marks the death anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, who was the father of the Indian Constitution and a renowned social reformer, philanthropist. 

India's Constitution reflects the dreams and aspirations of its people and places the welfare of its citizens at the heart of its governance. 

The Constitution ensures that people from all sections of society enjoy freedom, equality, and justice but at the same time, it is also the responsibility and duty of each citizen to preserve its core values and principles.

The 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas, marking the death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, will be observed at Prerna Sthal of Parliament House Complex on Friday.

Organised by the Dr Ambedkar Foundation under the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the event will pay tribute to the chief architect of the Constitution, a statement said.

The commemoration event will begin with floral tributes by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi , Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh, and other dignitaries in the morning.

With Agency Inputs

 

Updated 19:33 IST, December 4th 2024

Narendra Modi Maharashtra

