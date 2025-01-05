Maharashtra Schools to Remain Closed On Republic Day? Check Details

Mumbai: Maharashtra School Education Department has announced that schools across the state must spend the day in activities celebrating the day rather than closing the school.

Students have previously enjoyed a holiday following the flag-hoisting ceremony on January 26. However, according to the new regulation, they will be required to engage in numerous school-sponsored activities and events beginning in 2025.

According to the Maharashtra School Education Department circular, all government and private schools must hold full-day patriotic programs on Republic Day.

The activities must include flag-raising ceremonies, morning rallies, elocution and poetry contests, cultural performances, art and essay competitions, sporting events, and exhibitions.