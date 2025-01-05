Published 18:33 IST, January 5th 2025
Maharashtra Schools to Remain Closed On Republic Day? Check Details
According to the Maharashtra School Education Department circular, all government and private schools must hold full-day patriotic programs on Republic Day.
Mumbai: Maharashtra School Education Department has announced that schools across the state must spend the day in activities celebrating the day rather than closing the school.
Students have previously enjoyed a holiday following the flag-hoisting ceremony on January 26. However, according to the new regulation, they will be required to engage in numerous school-sponsored activities and events beginning in 2025.
The activities must include flag-raising ceremonies, morning rallies, elocution and poetry contests, cultural performances, art and essay competitions, sporting events, and exhibitions.
This initiative aims to inculcate national pride among kids by teaching them about India's history, culture, and future vision. According to press reports, district education officers and inspectors would be in charge of ensuring that these standards are properly implemented.
Updated 18:33 IST, January 5th 2025