Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project in Full Swing, Rail Traffic Suspended - Details

Mumbai: The ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project is making significant strides, with construction progressing rapidly across Maharashtra and Gujarat. The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has announced that rail traffic will be suspended for three hours daily in Vadodara for 37 days to facilitate the construction of the bullet train corridor.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project

The project, which spans 508 kilometres, aims to reduce travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to just over two hours. The construction involves building viaducts, bridges, tunnels, and stations, with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) handling the majority of the work. The project utilises Japanese Shinkansen technology, enabling trains to operate at speeds of 320 kilometres per hour.

The suspension of rail traffic is necessary to install a viaduct over the main passenger line, ensuring minimal disruption to existing services. This section of the corridor is crucial for the project's completion, with the Gujarat section expected to be finished by the end of the year.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project is a significant milestone in India's infrastructure development, promising to boost economic growth and urban development in the region. With the project in full swing, the vision of a world-class high-speed rail network in India is becoming a reality.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project has achieved 47% completion, with Rs 67,486 crore spent so far, according to the economic survey.

PM Modi's Dream Project

The dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide an affordable, efficient transportation mode for the middle class is steadily becoming a reality, the Union minister remarked.

The completion of the High Speed Rail route, the first in the country, will integrate the economies of the cities enroute, including Mumbai and Ahmedabad, and will greatly boosted urban development, Vaishnaw said.

"The stations along the corridor will spur urban development and enhance daily commuters' productivity by significantly reducing travel time. Don't see the high-speed train as a transportation project, but as integration of the economy. It will elevate India's infrastructure and economic growth," Vaishnaw said.

He lauded the efforts of Indian engineers, whose expertise has played a pivotal role in the project's success, adding it was a matter of pride for the entire country.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train route is 508 kilometres long with 12 stations in Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar (in Maharashtra), Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati (in Gujarat).

The highlight of the project, coming up at an estimated cost of Rs 1.08 lakh crore, is a 21 kilometre undersea tunnel.

Officials said it will be a single tube tunnel to accommodate twin tracks, with 39 equipment rooms being built at 37 locations adjoining the tunnel.