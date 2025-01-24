'500 Km in Just 2 Hours' Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train to Meet Japanese Standards

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The highly anticipated Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is set to revolutionise India's transportation eco-system in India by matching the rigorous standards of Japanese Shinkansen trains. The train will cover the 508-kilometre distance between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in just 2 hours, drastically reducing the current travel time of 6-7 hours.

Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently shared the glimps of ongoing Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor, “Over 20,000 steel masts (9.5m-14.5m high) will support the 2x25 kV Overhead Traction System for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor. Manufactured under MakeInIndia with Japanese standards, fit to run at designed speed of 350 kmph.”

Mumbai Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor

Key Features of Mumbai Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor

High-speed Travel: The bullet train will run at a design speed of 320 km/h, with plans to use the advanced Japanese Shinkansen Automatic Train Control technology.

Steel Masts: Over 20,000 "Make in India" steel masts will support the train's modern 2x25 kV Overhead Traction System, enabling speeds of up to 350 km/h.

Safety Systems: Equipped with earthquake detection, wind speed monitoring, and temperature control, the project prioritises passenger safety and reliability.

Infrastructure Development: Significant progress has been made in civil works, track laying, and the construction of viaducts and pier work in Gujarat.

Expected Benefits of Mumbai Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor

Economic Growth: Improved connectivity between Mumbai and Ahmedabad is expected to boost economic activity and development in the region.

Passenger Comfort: The bullet train will offer air-conditioned chair cars, reclining and plum seats, and onboard entertainment systems, ensuring a comfortable journey.

Innovative Technology: Indian engineers and work leaders have undergone specialised training to accelerate construction and ensure high standards.