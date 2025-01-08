Mumbai Metro: BKC-Worli Stretch Opening Soon, CM Fadnavis Sets New Target

Mumbai Metro Updates: Good news for the residents as Bandra Kurla Complex, BKC-Worli Stretch, is opening soon.

Recently, after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that the Mumbai Metro 3 stretch from Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to Worli will become operational within the next 100 days, a new wave of happiness prevails among the residents and commuters.

Following a review meeting of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), UD, and Housing departments lead by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister made the announcement.

With a focus on preventing delays, CM Fadnavis has instructed authorities to create a revised timeline for finishing all metro projects in the MMRDA area.

“Plan for 50 km of metro to be started every year from next year. At least 23 km of metro will be started this year. Also, Metro-3 will add 20 to 25 km to it,” he said.

Cost of the BKC Worli Metro Project

The 10-station Aqua Line stretch, spanning from BKC to Aarey, includes nine underground stations and was constructed at a cost of Rs 14,120 crore.

Mumbai Metro Line 3

Phase 1 (Aarey JVLR to BKC): This phase was completed and launched on October 5, 2024. It covers the stretch from Aarey JVLR to Bandra Kurla Complex, providing an essential link between suburban areas and commercial hubs.

Phase 2 (BKC to Worli): This phase extends from BKC to Worli. The construction of this phase is in its final stages and is expected to be completed by May 2025.

Phase 3 (Worli to Colaba): The final phase will link Worli to Colaba, providing a seamless connection to one of Mumbai’s most prominent business and tourism centers. This phase is expected to be completed after Phase 2.

Once fully functional, the entire 33.5-km Metro Line 3 corridor, running from Navy Nagar in south Mumbai to Aarey Depot in the north centre, is expected to ease traffic congestion and serve 1.3 million riders daily.

The Metro line 3 project will connect Mumbai’s city centre to the suburban areas and integrate with other transport systems, including metro lines, monorail, suburban rail, inter-city rail, and Mumbai International Airport.

Navi Mumbai Metro

The Navi Mumbai Metro, which started operations in November 2023, has been awarded three globally recognized ISO certifications for quality, environment and safety standards.

Operated by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha Metro), the (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001) certifications have been received within its very first year of operations, said the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), which has implemented the project.

These certifications validate the metro's commitment to maintaining world-class standards in quality management, environmental responsibility, and occupational health and safety.