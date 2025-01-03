Namma Metro Yellow Line to Be Operational From Jan 6: Full Station List & Launch Details

Bengaluru: After facing numerous delays and setbacks, Bengaluru’s much-waited Namma Metro Yellow Line is finally set to begin operations on January 6.

This line, connecting RV Road to Bommasandra, is a crucial addition to the city’s metro network as it links Electronics City, a hub for major companies like Infosys and Biocon.

Bengaluru Namma Metro Yellow Line Route

The 18.82-kilometer Yellow Line will consist of 18 stations, offering much-needed relief to commuters by alleviating traffic congestion. This new line will connect key areas like Electronic City, Bommanahalli, and HSR Layout, linking Silk Board to Bommasandra.

Bengaluru Namma Metro Yellow Line stations:

RV Road (Interchange with the Green Line)

Ragigudda

Jayadeva Hospital (Future interchange with the Pink Line)

BTM Layout

Central Silk Board

Bommanahalli

Hongasandra

Kudlu Gate

Singasandra

Hosa Road

Beratena Agrahara

Electronic City

Konnapana Agrahara

Husker Road

Hebbagodi

The BMRCL has confirmed that three trains will initially operate on the Yellow Line, with a 30-minute interval.

Namma Metro Yellow Line Timings: