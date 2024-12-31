New Year in Delhi: Check Traffic Advisory, Metro Restrictions and Other Details Before Going Out

New Year 2025: If you are planning to go out to ring in the New Year at popular spots in the national capital, make sure to plan your route in advance as the Delhi Police have announced major traffic updates and restrictions for the public for December 31 night, as large crowds are expected at places like Connaught Place and India Gate.



To ensure safety and manage the crowds, nearly 20,000 police and paramilitary personnel will be deployed across the city. These officers will be working to maintain order, prevent hooliganism, and enforce traffic rules.

Delhi Police Traffic Advisory for New Year 2025

The Delhi Traffic Police has put in place special traffic arrangements for the New Year's Eve celebrations around Connaught Place and India Gate to manage the large expected crowds. Starting from 8 pm on December 31, 2024, there will be specific traffic restrictions and diversions that will impact both private and public transport vehicles.

"Connaught Place, India Gate are the main points in New Delhi district, which always witness huge crowds on New Year. To manage this, the traffic police will impose restrictions in Connaught Place after 8 pm, wherein we enforce diversions at around 12 points on roads leading to Connaught Place. We will allow only those who have a valid parking label. Apart from this, we will divert the rest of the vehicles. Around 400 of our traffic police personnel will be deployed. Apart from this, there will be around 48 bike patrolling teams in the area. Along with this, our team will be deployed with alcohol meters to check and prosecute drunk drivers," Dhal Singh, DCP Traffic, New Delhi, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Traffic Restrictions in Connaught Place

As per the advisory issued by Delhi Police on X, vehicles will be restricted from entering the Connaught Place area beyond several key points, including the Mandi House roundabout, the Bengali Market roundabout, the northern foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover, Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg crossing, RK Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg crossing, the Gole Market roundabout, the GPO roundabout, and Kasturba Gandhi Road.

Traffic Arrangements Around India Gate

Delhi Police have put in place traffic arrangements around India Gate to manage both pedestrian and vehicular movement during the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Due to potential heavy pedestrian traffic, vehicles may be prohibited from passing through the C-Hexagon area at India Gate.

Traffic will be diverted from Q-Point, the Sunheri Masjid roundabout, Rajpath, Rafi Marg, the Windsor Place roundabout, the Rajindra Prasad Road-Janpath roundabout, KG Marg-Ferozshah Road, the Mandi House roundabout, and Mathura Road-Purana Qila Road.

The police also advised people to use alternative routes for travelling to the New Delhi Railway Station, such as Ram Manohar Lohiya Park Street, Mandir Marg, and Rani Jhansi Road. People have been advised to use the metro for their travels.

Delhi Metro Restrictions for New Year

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has also issued an advisory, stating that exit from the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will not be allowed after 9 pm. Entry will be open till the last train passes the station. Service will remain available as per the regular timetable on the rest of the metro network.