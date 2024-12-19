Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Info /
  • Planning a Long Weekend in 2025? Here’s a Complete List of Holidays in India

Published 07:31 IST, December 19th 2024

Planning a Long Weekend in 2025? Here’s a Complete List of Holidays in India

If you’re planning a long weekend getaway in 2025, here’s a comprehensive list of public holidays to help you plan better.

Reported by: Digital Desk
In 2025 approximately a quarter of the public holidays will fall on weekends | Image: AI

If you’re planning a long weekend getaway in 2025, here’s a comprehensive list of public holidays to help you plan better.

In the upcoming year, approximately a quarter of the public holidays will fall on weekends, still leaving plenty of opportunities for extended breaks for employees.

Several key holidays will fall on Sundays, including Republic Day (January 26), Ram Navami (April 6), and Muharram (July 6).

Saturdays will coincide with holidays like Bakrid (June 7), Raksha Bandhan (August 9), and Janmashtami (August 16).

Additionally, holidays that fall on Mondays will give you the chance to enjoy long weekends. These include Eid-ul-Fitr (March 31), Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14), Buddha Purnima (May 12), and Diwali (October 20).

Some holidays will create extended breaks for those on a five-day workweek schedule. For instance, Holika Dahan on Thursday, March 13, and Holi on Friday, March 14, followed by the weekend, will result in a four-day break.

Similarly, Independence Day will fall on a Friday, while Janmashtami (August 16) will be on a Saturday, both leading to long weekends.

Festival Calender

The festive season in October will begin with Dussehra and Mahanavami on Wednesday, October 1, followed by Gandhi Jayanti on Thursday, October 2, and Vijayadashami.

Diwali week offers multiple opportunities for time off: Diwali on Monday, October 20, Govardhan Puja on Wednesday, October 22, and Bhaiya Dooj/Chitragupta Jayanti on Thursday, October 23. With Tuesday, October 21, as the only working day, this week is perfect for an extended break.

Other significant holidays in 2025 include Hazrat Ali’s Birthday (January 14), Mahashivaratri (February 26), Mahavir Jayanti (April 10), Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartik Purnima (November 5), and Christmas (December 25).

Additionally, out of the 31 restricted holidays in 2025, five will fall on Fridays, four on Saturdays, and four on Sundays.

So, whether you’re planning a quick getaway or a longer retreat, the upcoming year offers plenty of opportunities to enjoy extended weekends!

Updated 07:48 IST, December 19th 2024

Republic Day Christmas

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.