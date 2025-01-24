Republic Day 2025: Is India Celebrating Its 76th or 77th Republic Day?

New Delhi: As India gears up to celebrate Republic Day , which marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution, a common point of confusion arises: Is this India’s 76th or 77th Republic Day?

Although India gained independence on August 15, 1947, it was only three years later, on January 26, 1950, that the country became a republic and adopted its Constitution. The Republic Day parade takes place annually on Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26.

Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas

India first celebrated Republic Day in 1950. As a result, India will celebrate its 76th Republic Day this year under the theme “Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas” (Golden India: Legacy and Progress), which highlights India’s vibrant cultural heritage and aspirations for continuous progress.

One of the most important aspects of the celebrations is the grand parade held on Kartavya Path in the national capital. It follows a historic route, starting at Rashtrapati Bhavan, proceeding along Kartavya Path, passing India Gate, and concluding at the Red Fort.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial to honor the martyred soldiers. Additionally, the parade will feature 15 tableaux from various states and union territories, including Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat , Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh , showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage.