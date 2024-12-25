Published 11:31 IST, December 25th 2024
RRB Recruitment 2025: Indian Railways Announces 32,438 Job Vacancies For Group-D, Check Details
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced 32,438 Group D job vacancies for the year 2025, check eligibility and other important details.
RRB Group D Job Vacancies: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced 32,438 Group D job vacancies for the year 2025. The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) has released a notification for Group D recruitment, opening up 32,438 posts for various positions under Level 1.
The application process for RRB Group D job will begin on January 23, 2025, and close on February 22, 2025. Those who are willing to apply must know the eligibility criteria before applying for the post.
Application period: January 23, 2025 to February 22, 2025.
Eligibility: Class 10th qualification and a National Apprenticeship Certificate
Age limit: 18–26 years, with a relaxation of up to 33 years for certain categories
Selection process: Computer-based test (CBT), physical efficiency test (PET), document verification, and medical examination
Application fee: ₹500 for General/OBC, ₹250 for SC/ST/EBC/Female/Transgender
Refund: ₹400 for General/OBC, ₹250 for SC/ST/EBC/Female/Transgender
Payment modes: Debit card, credit card, net banking, UPI, and other fee payment modes
RRB Group D vacancies Category Wise List:
Some of the posts available include: Track maintainer, Assistant (track machine), Assistant loco shed, Assistant operations, and Helper/assistant in various technical departments.
Job Eligibility also Includes
To be eligible, candidates must be an Indian citizen or a subject of Bhutan, Nepal, or Tibetan refugee who came to India before January 1, 1962. They can also be eligible if they migrated from Burma, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, East African countries, or Vietnam to permanently settle in India.
