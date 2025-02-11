Good News: Senior Citizens to Get Confirmed Lower Berth in Trains - Check Details

Good news: Indian Railways is to allow senior citizens a confirmed lower berth to enhance their travel comfort. Indian Railways has announced that senior citizens will now be able to get confirmed lower berths in trains. This initiative is aimed at ensuring that elderly passengers can travel with ease and convenience.

Eligibility and Booking Process

Senior citizens, defined as men aged 60 years and above and women aged 58 years and above, can book tickets under the Senior Citizen Quota on the IRCTC website or at railway reservation counters. To avail of this benefit, it is essential to book tickets at least 15 days in advance. This increases the chances of securing a lower berth.

Special Considerations

During peak travel seasons, such as festivals, Indian Railways takes extra measures to accommodate senior citizens. While the lower berth quota is primarily for solo travellers or those travelling with one companion, efforts are made to allocate lower berths even if only upper or middle berths are available.

Benefits and Concessions

Apart from the confirmed lower berth, senior citizens also enjoy a 40% concession on base fare for men and a 50% concession for women. This initiative is part of Indian Railways' broader strategy to make train travel more accessible and comfortable for elderly passengers.

Impact and Reception