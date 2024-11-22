This Country Offers the Most Expensive Passport in The World, Priced at ₹19,481

Passport is one of the most important documents needed to travel abroad. Passports across the globe carry different prices associated with them. A list shared by Compare the Market revealed the most expensive passports and the cheapest. The cost can vary from anywhere between ₹19,000 and ₹1,500 in 2024.

Cheapest Passport in the World

According to the data, the United Arab Emirates offers the cheapest passport, costing just ₹1,400. The Indian passport follows as the second cheapest passport worldwide.

Other countries with affordable passports include Hungary, Spain, Kenya, and South Africa.

The Most Expensive Passport

Interestingly, the North American country Mexico has the world’s most expensive passport. It is priced at ₹19,481.75, which will remain valid for a period of 10 years. Australia and the United States of America follow next. Mexico’s six-year passport is the fourth most expensive, while its three-year passport is the ninth most expensive.

The Indian passport is said to offer the best value in terms of ‘cost per year’ and has been ranked 82nd in the Henley Powerful Passport Index 2024, allowing visa-free travel to 58 countries. Spain’s passport, on the other hand, offers the best value for citizens aged 30 and older, with visa-free access to 194 countries.