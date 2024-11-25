Three Big Railway Projects Approved in Cabinet Meeting: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Info: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says, "Three big projects of Railway have been approved in today's cabinet meeting in Manmad-Jalgaon 4th line—160 km route; it will save 8 crore litres of diesel every year."

Cabinet approved 3 multitracking projects across Indian Railways at a cost of Rs. 7,927 crore to provide connectivity, facilitate ease of travel, minimise logistics costs, reduce oil imports, and lower CO2 emissions.

The projects will improve logistical efficiency by increasing the existing line capacity of the sections and enhancing transportation networks, resulting in streamlined supply chains and accelerated economic growth.

The cost of three projects is Rs 7,927 crore (approx.) and will be completed in four years. The projects will generate direct employment for about lakh human-days during construction period.

The projects are:

i. Jalgaon – Manmad 4th line (160 km)

ii. Bhusawal – Khandwa 3rd & 4th line (131 km)

iii. Prayagraj (Iradatganj) – Manikpur 3rd Line (84 km)

The proposed multi-tracking projects will ease operations and reduce congestion, providing the much-required infrastructural development on the busiest sections between Mumbai and Prayagraj.

The projects are in line with Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji’s Vision of a New India which will make people of the region “Atmanirbhar” by way of comprehensive development in the area which will enhance their employment/ self-employment opportunities.

The projects are result of PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity which have been possible through integrated planning and will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods and services.