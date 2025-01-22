Vande Bharats to Run on Bullet Train Corridor, Untill Japanese Shinkansens Arrive

New Delhi: The railway ministry has announced that Vande Bharat trains will run on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed corridor until the arrival of the Japanese Shinkansen trains. This decision comes amid delays in finalising the deal for procuring the Shinkansen trains, which are now expected to be operational in stages by 2030 and fully by 2033.

Vande Bharats to Run on Bullet Train corridor

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) has invited bids for a signalling system that will enable Vande Bharat trains, with a maximum design speed of 280 km/h, to operate on this section. The European Train Control System (ETCS) Level-2 will be implemented for the Vande Bharat trains, while the Japanese DS-ATC signalling system will be installed for the Shinkansen trains once they arrive.

The plan is to start fully-functional operations of Vande Bharat trains on this track by 2027, ensuring that the high-capital intensive project remains utilized until the Japanese trains are ready. Once the Shinkansen trains are fully operational, the advanced versions of Vande Bharat trains and the ETCS will be shifted to other projects.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor

This move highlights India's commitment to enhancing its rail infrastructure and providing faster, more efficient travel options for its citizens. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor is a key part of this vision, aiming to significantly reduce travel time between the two major cities and boost economic growth in the region.

The railway ministry and NHSRCL are confident that the best Japanese bullet trains will be procured for the project by 2030, and that the Vande Bharat trains will meet passenger expectations in the interim.

This development marks a crucial step forward in India's journey towards a modern, high-speed rail network, blending indigenous innovation with international collaboration.

Energy Efficient Vande Bharat

With 68 operational Vande Bharat trains already running, Indian Railways is in process of selecting technology partners to indigenously manufacture Energy Efficient Vande Bharat trains in India.

WR said that the semi-high-speed train has 11 AC-3 tier coaches, 4 AC-2 tier coaches, and one first-class AC coach. These are equipped with features like charging ports for mobile devices, a foldable snack table, an integrated lighting system, and a laptop charging setup, it said.

The train has a combined gangway for smooth movement, dog boxes at both ends, adequate linen space, and 38 special seats for attendants. Additionally, all coaches are HL3 compliant for fire safety and include Braille navigation for visually challenged passengers.

The AC first-class coach has 24 seats, while the second AC coaches have 48 seats each.