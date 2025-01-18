“Accidental” Entrepreneur and Proactive Philanthropist Vivek Sharma Joins Rishihood University’s Board of Found

New Delhi, India, January 17, 2025: – In a significant move for higher education in India, Vivek Sharma, a Boston-based Indian-American, has joined the Board of Founders at Rishihood University, a collective philanthropic initiative. His contribution reflects his commitment to creating a generational impact for a new Bharat. Mr. Sharma was interviewed as he attended ‘A Decade of Impact’ at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The event marked the tenth anniversary of Rishihood University from its conceptualisation.

Renowned for his extensive experience across industries—healthcare to technology and finance—Sharma brings a unique vision and expertise to Rishihood’s mission of creating an ecosystem of social impact and leadership. A self-described “accidental entrepreneur” who remains deeply committed to creating value for future generations, Sharma's association with Rishihood highlights the university’s growing role as a pioneering institution reimagining higher education in India.

Sharma was welcomed into the Rishihood board by Suresh Prabhu, the university's founding chancellor, and Ajay Piramal, the chief guest at the occasion. Prabhu praised Sharma, saying he profoundly appreciates Sharma’s selfless support and long-term vision.

A Vision for Generational Impact

Reflecting on his appointment, Mr. Sharma articulated his alignment with Rishihood University’s core values:

“I see myself as an accidental entrepreneur committed to value creation for the next generation. I’m very passionate about Viksit Bharat, society, and how we can bring multiple organisational resources together to create an impact for the next generation.”

This sentiment resonates deeply with Rishihood University’s purpose-driven approach. Sharma’s leadership across diverse sectors, including his contributions to life sciences and artificial intelligence, perfectly complements Rishihood’s emphasis on contextual, impactful education.

His association with the university began over two years ago, and during this time, he has been nothing but inspired by the institution’s vision:

“The first time I met Sahil (CEO) and Shobhit (VC), I was very impressed with the impact they were trying to make with the university. The purpose with which it was being set up and how they thought was very different. I always use the phrase ‘generational impact’ — we must focus on the work we do today that will impact future generations. That’s exactly what Rishihood is working towards: creating generational impact for the new Bharat.”

Sharma’s visits to the Rishihood campus further solidified his belief in the institution’s potential to redefine education standards in India. He added:

“I wish I had opportunities like this when I was growing up. We all want to contribute to an institution like this — one that improves everything around it and creates a new bar.”

From Accidental Entrepreneur to Purpose-Driven Leader

A seasoned investor and leader, Vivek Sharma is widely recognised for his ability to scale organisations, drive innovation, and create sustainable value. His leadership as Executive Chairman of Suven Pharmaceuticals, former CEO of Saama Technologies and Decision Resources Group and Partner with Private Equity based in Boston showcases his commitment to leveraging technology to solve real-world problems.

Beyond the boardroom, Sharma is an ardent philanthropist focusing on healthcare, education, and environmental sustainability. His association with initiatives like the Saheli project at American India Foundation to create a generational impact with over 10000 adolescent girls in Uttarakhand with a focus on their health, hygiene and livelihood, SankalpTaru Foundation, which supports reforestation and community upliftment, Vivek and Vandana Sharma initiative at North Eastern University in Boston to promote entrepreneurship and deepen relationships with India, mirrors his larger vision for creating tangible social change. Sharma’s efforts align seamlessly with Rishihood University’s goals of fostering socially responsible leaders who drive innovation for societal good.

Advice to the Leaders of Tomorrow

Addressing the learners of Rishihood University, Sharma shared his guiding principle:

“My advice is simple: think big and work hard. Think big, not just about yourself but about society, the country, and humankind. The potential we all have is much bigger than what most people realise. Learners need to recognise this and push themselves beyond their perceived limitations. Amazing things will happen if they think big and act on it.”

This message reflects Sharma’s belief in unlocking the untapped potential within individuals and institutions — a core tenet of his professional and personal philosophy.

Shaping the New Bharat

Rishihood University’s 10-year journey has been defined by its innovative approach to education, which integrates India’s rich cultural ethos with a global perspective. Sharma’s inclusion on the Board of Founders marks a pivotal step in the university’s mission to cultivate leaders, innovators, and changemakers who will define India’s future.

Under his mentorship, Rishihood aims to expand its offerings in critical disciplines like entrepreneurship, AI, and business analytics. This will ensure that learners have the skills, knowledge, and vision to tackle global challenges while staying deeply connected to India’s roots.

With leaders like Vivek Sharma at the helm, Rishihood University continues to pave the way for generational impact — creating a future where education inspires, empowers, and transforms lives for the new Bhaarat.

About Rishihood University:

Rishihood University is India’s first and only IMPACT University, offering applied and actionable learning across UGC -accredited undergraduate programs. The university provides a unique ecosystem for nurturing leaders and innovators through programs such as B.B.A. (Entrepreneurship), B.Design, and B.Sc. in Psychology, as well as cutting-edge B.Tech degrees in Business Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (in collaboration with KPMG India) and Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence (with Newton School of Technology).