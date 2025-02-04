Best Crypto Poker Sites in Canada 2025

My crypto poker journey is nothing particularly noteworthy. In 2023, I first bought some crypto coins to play cards. Who wasn't skeptical, huh? However, after the first withdrawal which took literally 10 minutes, I got hooked on it, and here I am.

Here's the thing — crypto poker Canada isn't just another trend. It's changing how we play. I've watched the tables get busier every month, with more players ditching traditional sites for the crypto scene. And I get it — there's something liberating about playing poker without any middlemen getting in your way.

The same goes for other crypto games. My list of the best bitcoin casinos in Canada makes it just as easy to dive in, with fast payouts and no hassle

Want to know where to play? I've found the 10 best crypto poker sites for Canadian players. Each one is tested, trusted, and ready for action.

Let me show you the best options for 2025:

Where to Play Crypto Poker in Canada in 2025?

I tested dozens of top Bitcoin poker websites to play in early 2025. This year is not worth your time searching for decent providers. I've narrowed down your top options to 10 trusted poker sites that accept Canadian players.

They all have one thing in common — they're safe, legal, and perfect for Canadian crypto poker fans.

Cloudbet homepage

After extensive testing and countless hours at the Internet poker room, Cloudbet consistently rises to the top. Here's why it's my #1 pick for Canadian players in 2025.

Let me start with something that really matters — Cloudbet has been around since 2013. That's ancient in the crypto years! They've built their reputation on trust and reliability, and it shows in every aspect of their platform.

License

Fully licensed by the Curacao Gaming Authority (8048/JAZ)

Accepted Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Bitcoin Cash

USDT

Litecoin

Dogecoin

USDC

XRP, etc.

Payment Systems

Direct crypto deposits

Crypto wallets (any compatible wallet)

Credit card to crypto conversion

Withdrawal Speed

Crypto: 0-10 minutes

Maximum wait time: 24 hours for large amounts

Poker deposit options

Minimum: 0.001 BTC (or equivalent)

Maximum: No limit

Maximum Winnings

Up to 50 BTC per hand

Providers

Evolution Gaming (Video Poker Live)

Betsoft (Oasis Poker, Pai Gow Poker)

Play’n Go (Jackpot Poker MH)

OneTouch (Hold’em Poker)

Cloudbet bitcoin poker site is not only for Canadian players, but this platform is also popular in India as well and is considered as one of the best online poker sites India .

Welcome Bonus

100% match up to $2,500

25x wagering requirement

At least 1 mBTC deposit

30 days to complete

Released in segments as you play

User Rating

4.3/5 (based on 2,148+ user reviews on Trustpilot)

What players love

Lightning-fast withdrawals

Professional customer support

Huge poker tournaments

Reliable platform with minimal downtime

N1Bet homepage

After thoroughly testing N1Bet's poker platform throughout 2024, I can confirm it's one of the most cutting-edge legal poker sites Canada. What sets it apart is its unique blend of traditional poker elements with modern crypto features. The collection of games is beyond any expectations for such a young provider.

License

Curacao Gaming License (8048/JAZ2020-013)

Accepted Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Litecoin

Tether

Ripple

Dogecoin

Payment Systems

Direct crypto transfers

Traditional payment methods with instant crypto conversion

Withdrawal Speed

Crypto: Instant (the site says, but in reality within 1 hour)

Average processing time: 15 minutes

Withdrawal limits: $3,000 per week

Poker deposit options

Minimum: 0.0001 BTC (or equivalent)

Maximum: No upper limit

Commission: No

Maximum Winnings

25 BTC per session

Providers

Evolplay (Texas Hold’em Poker 3D, Oasis Poker Classic, ect.)

Onetouch (Russian Poker, In Between Poker, etc.)

Betgames (6+ Poker, Bet On Poker, etc.)

Bsg (Oasis Poker, Caribbean Poker, etc.)

Welcome Bonus

100% up to $1,000 first deposit bonus + 150FS (Bonus Code: LETSGO)

75% up to $1,500 second deposit bonus (Bonus Code: SECOND)

100% up to $1,000 + 50 FS third deposit bonus (Bonus Code: THIRD)

25% up to $1,500 fourth deposit bonus (Bonus Code: FOURTH)

The wagering requirement for this package is 50x with a 3-day expiration period.

User Rating

4.3/5 (based on 581 reviews on Trustpilot)

What players appreciate

Quick registration process

Excellent mobile optimization

Diverse poker game providers

Rich welcome package for the first FOUR deposits

1xBet homepage

I'll tell you right away that 1xBet is not for sharks in the poker world, but for those who are just starting. There are very few options here, but at the same time, everything is very clear and simple. I started here myself.

Make sure to give your search engine a refinement to find exactly the casino from this provider. Access to this provider within Canada is only available via VPN.

License

Curacao eGaming License (1668/JAZ)

Accepted Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Litecoin

Tether

XRP

Binance Coin

Cardano

Solana

30+ more altcoins

Payment Systems

Direct crypto deposits

Instant crypto exchange

Multiple wallet support (Skrill, PayPal, Neteller, etc.)

Withdrawal Speed

Crypto: Instant to 30 minutes

Maximum wait time: 12 hours for large amounts

Poker deposit options

Minimum: 0.0002 BTC (or equivalent)

Maximum: Unlimited for VIP players

Maximum Winnings

40 BTC per day

Providers

Evolution Gaming

Ezugi

ASG

Authentic Gaming

XPro Gaming

Welcome Bonus

100% up to $100 for your first deposit

x5 wagering requirement (the lowest I've ever seen)

Valid for 30 days

additional crypto-specific promotions available

User Rating

3.3/5 (based on 6,200 + reviews)

What players love

Multiple cryptocurrency options

Legion Poker spin tournament (up to $15,000)

24/7 customer support in multiple languages

Jackbit homepage

If speed and mobile gaming are your priorities, Jackbit deserves your attention. This rising star in Canada's crypto poker scene sets new standards for quick payouts and seamless mobile play. They host 2,000+ casino games you're certainly not gonna be without a game.

Just imagine for a sec: playing in high-stakes poker tournaments Canadawhile commuting, with zero lag and instant cashouts. That's the reality Jackbit has created with its mobile-first approach and fast poker payouts.

License

Curacao Gaming Authority (365/JAZ)

Accepted Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Litecoin

USDT

Ripple

Dogecoin

Bitcoin Cash

Payment Systems

Direct crypto transfers

Instant crypto conversion

Major wallet integration

Withdrawal Speed

Crypto: Under 5 minutes

Maximum wait time: 1 hour for large withdrawals

Poker deposit options

Minimum: 0.0005 BTC (or equivalent)

Maximum: 10 BTC per transaction

Maximum Winnings

30 BTC per week

Providers

Evolution Gaming (Casino Hold’em, 2 Hand Casino Hold’em, etc.)

XPG (Single Poker)

Welcome Bonus

Welcome Casino Bonus 100 Free Spins (Promo Code: WELCOME0)

Wager free!

Valid for 24 hours to use it

Maxim winning is 100 USD

Weekly cashback available

User Rating

4.3/5 (based on 400+ reviews on Trustpilot)

What players appreciate

Ultra-fast withdrawal processing

Smooth mobile experience

Rakeback VIP Club

Responsive live chat support

Stake homepage

When a poker site processes over $100 billion in bets annually, you pay attention. That's Stake — a powerhouse in the crypto poker Canada scene that's earned trust through transparency and consistent performance.

Fun fact: Drake plays here, too. But what really matters is Stake's track record of instant withdrawals and their provably fair Internet poker rooms that you can verify yourself.

License

Curacao eGaming (8048/JAZ)

Accepted Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Litecoin

USDT

XRP

Dogecoin

EOS, etc.

Payment Systems

Direct crypto deposits

Built-in crypto exchange

All major crypto wallets

Instant conversions

Withdrawal Speed

Crypto: Under 1 minute

No maximum withdrawal limits

No pending periods

Poker deposit options

Minimum: 0.0002 BTC

Maximum: Unlimited for verified users

Maximum Winnings

No limit

Providers

Evolution Gaming (Poker Live, Video Poker Live, etc.)

Stake Originals (Stake Poker, Video Stake Poker, etc.)

Welcome Bonus

$75,000 Stake’s Weekly Raffle (split between 15 players)

Daily poker leaderboards

VIP rakeback up to 12%

No traditional welcome bonus (but it doesn’t matter though taking into account a rich variety of other promos they offer)

User Rating

9/10 (based on 270+ reviews on AskGamblers)

What players value

Instant withdrawals, no questions asked

Active poker community (Stake Forum)

High-stakes tables available

A lot of bonuses (Stake’s Daily Races, The Level Up, etc.)

Wildsino homepage

Here's a site that tournament lovers will appreciate. Wildsino runs 200+ poker tournaments daily, with prize pools that can hit 50 BTC during special events. That's not just talk — I've tracked their tournament schedule for months.

Their weekend tournaments are the real highlight, attracting thousands of players from across Canada. The best part? You can jump into a tournament for as little as $1 in crypto.

License

PAGCOR and Philippine registration

Accepted Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Litecoin

USDT

Cardano

Binance Coin

Payment Systems

Bank Transfer

Mastercard

Neteller and Skrill

Direct crypto transfers

Instant exchanges

Hot wallet integration

Withdrawal Speed

Crypto: 15 minutes – 2 hours

Maximum: 2 hours for large tournaments winnings

Poker deposit options

Minimum: 0.001 BTC (or equivalent)

Maximum: 5 BTC per transaction

Maximum Winnings

20 BTC per tournament

Providers

Betsoft (Caribbean Poker, Oasis Poker)

Qora (Tri Card Poker)

Flipluck (6Up Pocket Poker)

Welcome Bonus

Welcome Bonus: of 100% up to 500 EUR

Accumulator Boost up to 100%.

10% Cashback up to 500 EUR

User Rating

4/5 (based on reviews on Trustpilot)

What players love

Packed tournament schedule

Fair buy-in ranges

Regular freeroll events

Multi-table tournament support

7Bit homepage

7Bit nails what many Canadian poker rooms miss — the sweet spot between serious poker action and casual casino fun. With over 2,000 games total and bustling poker rooms, you can switch from Texas Hold'em to slots in seconds.

The site's retro design isn't just for show. It's fast, easy to navigate, and runs smoothly even during peak hours. Whether you're grinding poker or mixing in some blackjack between hands, everything just works.

License

Curacao Gaming License (5536/JAZ)

Accepted Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Litecoin

Dogecoin

Bitcoin Cash

USDT

Tether

Payment Systems

Direct crypto deposits

CoinsPaid integration

Quick exchange options

Multiple wallet support

Withdrawal Speed

Crypto: 5-10 minutes

Maximum wait: Instant (1 hour for large amounts)

Fee: No (for crypto only)

Poker deposit options

Minimum: 0.0005 BTC (or equivalent)

Maximum: 0.1 BTC

Maximum Winnings

15 BTC per week

Providers

Evolution Gaming

BetSoft

Playtech

Microgaming

Welcome Bonus

325% up to 5.25 BTC + 255 free spins:

100% + 100 FS for the 1st deposit

75% + 100 FS for the 2nd deposit

50% Match for the 3d deposit

100% + 50 FS for the 4th deposit

User Rating

4.1/5 (based on 900+ reviews on Trustpilot)

What players enjoy

Seamless switch between poker and casino

Quick payouts

Regular tournaments

Professional support team

Luckyblock homepage

Launched in January 2023, Luckyblock stands out for its groundbreaking smart contract-based rake system and cross-chain poker rooms. Their instant-seat matching algorithm and blockchain-verified RNG have attracted over 10,000 players in their first month. Together with absolutely outstanding poker promotions, you'll be stuck here for a while.

License

Operating under a Curacao Gaming License (License number needs verification)

Accepted Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Solana

USDT

BNB

MATIC

USDC

BUSD

Payment Systems

Direct cryptocurrency deposits

Web3 wallet integration

Cross-chain bridge support

Withdrawal Speed

Crypto: Instant to 15 minutes

Maximum wait time: 48 hours for large transactions

Poker deposit options

Minimum: 0.0005 BTC (or equivalent)

Maximum: Unlimited for verified accounts

Maximum Winnings

Up to 25 BTC per hand

Providers

Playtech

Evolution Gaming

BetGames

OneTouch

Welcome Bonus

200% match up to $25,000 + 50 FS

Minimum deposit $20

30 days to complete

Progressive unlock system

User Rating

4/5 (based on 1,1000+ user reviews on Trustpilot)

What players love

Modern, intuitive interface

Innovative tournament structures

Smart contract-based payouts

Multi-chain compatibility

Empire.io homepage

After diving deep into Empire.io's platform, I was genuinely impressed by their Loyalty Club that is reshaping the online poker landscape. Their unique approach to player rewards sets them apart in 2025, making them a standout choice for dedicated players. 5,000+ games will help you make a choice faster than in one !

License

Fully licensed and regulated by the Curacao Gaming Authority (8048/JAZ)

Accepted Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Tether (USDT)

Bitcoin Cash

Litecoin

Dogecoin

Payment Systems

Direct crypto deposits

PAY.io

Revolut

Withdrawal Speed

Minimum withdrawal: 0,5 mBTC

Crypto: 5-15 minutes

Large withdrawals (2,000 USDT): Up to 48 hours + additional verification

Poker deposit options

Minimum: 0.0005 BTC (or equivalent)

Maximum: Unlimited for VIP members

Maximum Winnings

Up to 100 BTC per session

Game Providers

ELK Studios

Evolution Gaming

Ezugi

Betsoft

Vivo Gaming

Welcome Package

100% Welcome Offer up to 1BTC

Deposit at least 20 USDT

10 days to complete

Additional VIP rewards upon completion

User Rating

4.1/5 (based on 40+ user reviews on Trustpilot)

What stands out

Industry-leading Loyalty Club

Cashback Week up to 20%

High-paid Empire tournaments

24/7 dedicated VIP support with an official Telegram Channel

Casinobit homepage

After thoroughly evaluating Casinobit, I can assertively state that it's among the safest crypto poker sites I've come across. Their emphasis on multi-layered security and smooth crypto integration positions them as an attractive option for safety-minded gamers in 2025.

License

Curacao Gaming Authority (8048/JAZ)

Accepted Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Litecoin

Tether

Dogecoin

Solana

Payment Systems

Direct crypto transfers

Major crypto wallets

Withdrawal Speed

Crypto: within 1 hour

Large amounts: Up to 24 hours

Withdrawal limit: $25,000 per day

Poker deposit options

Minimum: 0.001 BTC (equivalent)

Maximum: No fixed limit

Maximum Winnings

Up to 25 BTC per session

Game Providers

Evolution Gaming (Video Poker)

One Touch (Russian Poker, In Between Poker)

Betgames (Poker Live)

Welcome Bonus

1st Welcome Bonus 110% up to $5,000

2nd Welcome Bonus 90% up to $5,000

User Rating

10/10 (but there are not enough user reviews on AskGamblers)

What makes it secure

Multi-factor authentication

Cold storage for crypto funds

Advanced encryption protocols

Regular security audits

Real-time fraud detection

What is Crypto Poker and How Does It Work?

Let me keep it real — crypto poker changed how I play the game. Instead of messing with bank transfers and waiting forever for withdrawals, I'm using Bitcoin and Ethereum to get things done quickly.

Think of it as poker 2.0. Your crypto turns into chips instantly, and when you win, your money isn't stuck in processing limbo. Five minutes after you "withdraw," it's back in your wallet. Simple as that.

You'll find all the classic poker games — Texas Hold'em, Omaha, Seven Card Stud. The rules stay the same. The big difference? Fast payouts, lower fees, and better privacy.

Key Benefits of Crypto Poker:

Lightning-fast payouts (usually under 10 minutes)

Lower fees (sometimes none at all)

More privacy – no need to share bank details

Available to players worldwide

Higher limits for serious players

Provably fair games you can verify

Bitcoin Poker: The Gold Standard

Bitcoin leads the crypto poker world for good reasons. Most poker sites accept it first. Transaction fees stay low. And nearly every crypto player has some Bitcoin in their wallet.

Security is solid too. Once a Bitcoin transaction goes through, it's done. No chargebacks. No disputes. Just clean, simple poker without the hassle.

And here's the thing — you don't need to be a tech expert anymore. Modern crypto poker sites make it as easy as regular online poker. The difference? Faster payouts, better privacy, and more control over your money.

That's why more Canadian players switch to crypto poker every day. I did as well.

How to Choose the Best Crypto Poker Site in Canada

I've burned through countless hours testing crypto poker sites lately, so let me save you some time and money. After dumping way too much cash into sketchy platforms (so you don't have to), I've figured out what actually matters when picking a site.

I'm not gonna bore you with typical review stuff. Instead, let me show you what I actually check before I trust a poker site with my crypto.

Licensing & Security

Don't just look for a Curacao license number — actually verify it. Hit up gaming.curacao-egaming.com and check if it's active. Sounds obvious, but I've caught several "licensed" sites using expired numbers.

Crypto Payments

Never trust a poker site that only accepts Bitcoin. In 2025, they should at least support ETH, USDT, and one privacy coin like Monero. Watch out for withdrawal limits — some sites advertise "unlimited deposits" but cap withdrawals at 2 BTC per week. Been there, wasn't fun.

Mobile Must-Haves

Test their mobile platform during a tournament. Can you easily check the lobby while playing? Multi-table? Use chat? I've found most Canadian crypto sites mess up at least one of these. Also, check if they have portrait mode for phones — it's essential for one-handed play.

Most Popular Poker Variants in Canada

Texas Hold'em

Two hole cards, five community cards – boom, that's it. Jump into any $1/$2 game at peak hours (around 8 PM EST), and you'll find the perfect mix of fish and regs. I usually grind 6-max tables because that's where the real money is. Plus, the action's faster than my morning coffee.

Omaha

Man, Omaha's like Hold'em's crazy cousin who shows up at family parties and makes things fun. Four-hole cards mean double the action and double the "oh crap" moments. Here's a fun fact: I've seen more thousand-dollar pots in PLO than in any other game. Just don't be that guy who plays every hand because "I had four cards to work with!"

5-Card Draw

5-Card Draw is still kicking around, mostly at the lower stakes. When I don't feel like sweating big pots or dealing with GTO wizards, I'll jump into a $0.25/$0.50 game. Perfect for late-night sessions when you just want to play some cards and relax.

7-Card Stud

I'll be honest — finding a good Stud game is harder than explaining crypto to my mom. But when you do find one, it's usually filled with players who've been around since poker meant sitting at a real table. I jump in occasionally for nostalgia and to keep my skills sharp.

Tournament Action

This is where it gets juicy. Sunday majors are where it's at — I've binked a few nice scores in the 100K guarantees. But here's what nobody tells you: the real value is in the late-night turbo tournaments. Lots of tired players making mistakes, and you're in bed by midnight. Perfect.

Tips to Win at Crypto Poker

After thousands of hands, here's what actually works:

Platform Choice:

Pick sites with good traffic in your timezone

Check the player pool – you want a mix of skill levels

Make sure they have quick cashouts (nothing worse than waiting on winnings)

Game Strategy:

Start at low stakes to learn the platform

Use their play money tables to test new strategies

Take notes on regular players (most sites have this feature)

Bonus Tips:

Don't chase rakeback if the games are tough

Clear bonuses when games are soft (usually on weekends)

Use tournament tickets during peak hours

Bankroll Rules:

Never risk more than 5% of your stack in one game

Keep some crypto in reserve for reload bonuses

Move down in stakes if you're on a downswing

Bonuses and Promotions at Crypto Poker Sites

Let me break down what's actually worth your time in the crypto poker bonus world.

Welcome Packages

Most sites flash huge numbers, but here's the real deal – look for 100% up to 1 BTC with reasonable playthrough. The best ones release your bonus in chunks as you play. I recently cleared one on a weekend grinding $1/$2 tables. Pro tip: screenshot the bonus terms before you start.

Loyalty Programs

This is where the real value is. Top sites offer:

Weekly rakeback (25-45%)

Monthly rake races

VIP level bonuses

Cashback on losses

The key? Pick one site and stick to it. I made the mistake of spreading my play around and missed out on some serious VIP perks.

Payment Methods at Crypto Poker Sites

Here's what you can use at most Canadian poker sites:

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin: The classic choice. Fast and reliable

Ethereum: Lower fees than BTC lately

USDT: Perfect for avoiding crypto price swings

Litecoin: Surprisingly quick withdrawals

Traditional Methods (but honestly, why bother?)

Credit Cards: High fees, slow processing

E-wallets: Extra steps and delays

Bank Transfers: Stone age stuff

Crypto advantages for us Canadians:

No bank questions

Skip conversion fees

Same-day cashouts

Higher deposit limits

Pros and Cons of Crypto Poker in Canada

Let me break down what's actually good and not-so-good about crypto poker, based on my real experience:

The Good Stuff

Lightning-fast withdrawals (I once cashed out $5K in under 3 minutes)

No bank involvement (goodbye, declined transactions!)

Higher table limits than traditional sites

Better bonuses (I'm talking 100% up to 1 BTC)

Complete privacy (no need to share your bank info)

Lower fees (sometimes none at all)

Play from anywhere in Canada

No currency conversion headaches

Often better game selection

Newer, more modern platforms

The Not-So-Good

Crypto prices can be volatile (pro tip: use USDT if this worries you)

Might need to learn basic crypto handling

Some sites are too new to have a long track record

Final Verdict

Let me tell you something crazy – I just hit a six-figure score playing crypto poker last month, and it got me thinking. After grinding every major poker site that takes Canadian players (yeah, I tested over 30 of them in January), I realized most review sites are full of it. They just copy-paste the same boring info.

We're talking about the sites where I actually play, where my money sits right now. No fluff, no sponsored nonsense. Just raw insights from someone who's been in the trenches, mised more all-ins than I'd like to admit and somehow came out ahead.

I've narrowed it down to 10 platforms that are absolutely crushing it this year. Let's find a poker home that doesn't suck.

FAQ

Is crypto poker legal in Canada?

Yes! There's no law against playing poker with crypto. I've been doing it for years without issues.

Can I play crypto poker for real money on my mobile?

Absolutely. I play about 40% of my hands on my phone these days. Most top sites have solid mobile apps or mobile-friendly websites.

What are the minimum deposits?

Usually around 0.0001 BTC (about $5-10). I'd recommend starting with at least $50 worth to have a proper bankroll.

How do crypto poker bonuses work?

They're usually released in chunks as you play. Example: a 100% up to 1 BTC bonus might be released in 0.1 BTC portions as you hit rake milestones.

The best site for beginners?

N1 Bet, hands down. Clean interface, good game selection at low stakes, and helpful support for crypto newbies.

How can I ensure account safety?

Use two-factor authentication (always!), a strong unique password, and keep your crypto in a separate wallet when not playing.

Which is the best Canadian crypto poker site?

Cloudbet will take the crown in 2025. The best all-rounder with solid game selection, quick cashouts, and reliable software.

DISCLAIMER

Real talk — poker should be fun, not stressful. I've seen too many players go off the rails, so here's my advice: set strict deposit limits before you start, stick to them like glue, and never chase losses.

If you feel things getting out of hand, there's help. Check out:

Responsible Gambling Council (RGC)

GamCare Canada

ProblemGambling.ca