Bharat Express Mega Conclave ‘Naye Bharat Ki Baat – Dilli Ke Saath’ Witnesses a Grand Gathering

New Delhi: Bharat Express News Network marked its second anniversary with a grand celebration through the mega conclave ‘Naye Bharat Ki Baat – Dilli Ke Saath’ in the national capital. On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes and lauded Bharat Express for its role in shaping public discourse and contributing to nation-building.

A Grand Inauguration and Eminent Guests

The conclave was inaugurated at 11 AM by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who lit the ceremonial lamp and chanted Bharat Mata Ki Jai. The event began with a soulful rendition of Ganesh Vandana by singer Sadyant Kaushal.

The conclave witnessed participation from eminent personalities across various fields, including Union Ministers, Members of Parliament, political spokespersons, senior police officials, musicians, spiritual leaders, and legal experts. Key speakers at the event included:

• Acharya Pramod Krishnam, Peethadheeshwar of Shri Kalki Dham and founder of Shri Kalki Foundation

• Dr. Rajeshwar Singh, MLA from Sarojini Nagar and a popular BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh

• Vishnu Shankar Jain, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India

• Pushpendra Kulshrestha, Nationalist Thinker

• Shashank Jaiswal, DCP (Traffic), Delhi Police

• Kalpana, Renowned Bhojpuri Singer

PM Modi’s Special Message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s congratulatory message highlighted Bharat Express’ remarkable journey over the past two years. He emphasized that completing two years is a significant milestone for any organization, and Bharat Express has upheld its founding vision with commitment and excellence.

He underlined the crucial role of media in India’s transformation during the Amrit Kaal, stating that the press has not only documented but also shaped the nation’s progress. Acknowledging Bharat Express’ contributions, he praised the network for spreading awareness on key issues and furthering the vision of a developed India.

PM Modi also discussed Delhi’s evolving landscape, stating that the capital is witnessing a phase of positive transformation. He appreciated the relevance of discussions like ‘Naye Bharat Ki Baat – Dilli Ke Saath’, which promote dialogue on Delhi’s development and its potential as a global city.

Reaffirming his faith in the media’s role in nation-building, PM Modi expressed confidence that Bharat Express would continue to strengthen public discourse and contribute meaningfully to India’s growth.

Key Discussions and Insights

Delhi’s Traffic Management:

Delhi Police’s DCP Traffic Shashank Jaiswal shared insights on the capital’s traffic management strategies. He emphasized the police force’s commitment to minimizing public inconvenience and ensuring smooth traffic operations, especially for emergency vehicles like ambulances and school buses.

National Development & Political Landscape:

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat praised PM Modi’s leadership in steering the nation towards development. He highlighted how, despite challenges, the Prime Minister instilled confidence in citizens about building a Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Sanatan Dharma & Kalki Avatar:

Acharya Pramod Krishnam delivered an insightful address on Sanatan Dharma and the prophesized Kalki Avatar. Quoting the Shrimad Bhagwat Purana, he reiterated that Lord Kalki would incarnate in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. He also spoke about Kalki Dham, which is being developed as a spiritual hub ahead of the divine incarnation.

Pushpendra Kulshrestha on Historical Narratives & Free Speech:

Nationalist thinker Pushpendra Kulshrestha raised critical points about historical narratives and free speech. He questioned the selective application of hate speech laws and challenged existing legal frameworks, particularly the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which he claimed goes against the principles of democracy.

Upendrra Rai’s Perspective on Sanatan Dharma & Media’s Role

Bharat Express’ Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Upendrra Rai shared his thoughts on the historical depth of Sanatan Dharma. He supported Pushpendra Kulshrestha’s views, emphasizing that Sanatan Dharma is over 11,000 years old, making it the most ancient spiritual tradition in existence.

He highlighted that, unlike other religions that focus on heaven and hell, Sanatan Dharma uniquely speaks about Moksha (liberation). He also reinforced the media’s responsibility in nation-building, stating that platforms like Bharat Express must continue enlightening the public on key national issues.

Honoring Distinguished Guests & Cultural Performances

During the event, Upendrra Rai felicitated several distinguished personalities, including:

• Dr. S.K. Sareen and Dr. S.C.L. Gupta, for their contributions to healthcare

• Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, for his role in governance

• Supreme Court Senior Advocate Vikas Singh and Ashwini Upadhyay, for their legal expertise

Notably, prominent musicians Akhil Sachdeva and Sagar were also honored, along with Bhojpuri singer Kalpana, in recognition of their contributions to India’s musical heritage.

A special highlight of the event was the soulful classical music performance by Sadyant Kaushal, son of Upendrra Rai, which mesmerized the audience.

A Vision for the Future

The ‘Naye Bharat Ki Baat – Dilli Ke Saath’ conclave successfully sparked discussions on nation-building, governance, culture, and public awareness. It reinforced Bharat Express’ commitment to fostering informed debates and driving meaningful change in society.

As Bharat Express enters its third year, it continues to uphold the values of credible journalism and impactful storytelling, strengthening its role as a leading voice in Indian media.

