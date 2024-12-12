CMD NBCC Inaugurates Program on AI & Gen AI Applications in HR for PSUs

A one-day program titled “Transforming HR Function with Application of Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI & AI): A Case of PSUs” was inaugurated by Shri K.P. Mahadevaswamy, CMD, NBCC (A Navratna PSU ), at the SCOPE Convention Center, Scope Complex, New Delhi. The event explored opportunities and challenges in adopting AI and Gen AI technologies for transforming HR functions within Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

Organized by Rightmen Services, an HR consulting company, with THS The Law Firm as theme collaborators and Microsoft as a key knowledge partner, the program aimed to assist PSUs in creating a strategic roadmap for leveraging new-age technologies like Gen AI and AI to enhance HR operations and boost productivity.

In his keynote address, Shri Mahadevaswamy emphasized the critical role of PSUs in driving the nation’s economy and urged them to adopt cutting-edge technologies to improve efficiency and achieve faster business outcomes.

In his welcome speech, Shri Alok Kumar, Managing Partner of THS The Law Firm, highlighted NBCC's significant contributions to infrastructure and economic growth under Shri Mahadevaswamy’s leadership. He expressed optimism that the program would empower PSUs to elevate their HR functions to the next level.

Sri Vinod Behari, CEO of Rightmen Services and former Executive Director HR of REC Ltd. (a Maharatna PSU), anchored and designed the program. It featured eminent speakers from industry, academia, research institutions, consulting firms, and Microsoft and its associates as key contributors.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from leading PSUs, including Indian Oil Corporation, Power Grid, PFC, REC, NTPC, SJVNL, HUDCO, NBCC, and MOIL. Participants shared valuable insights and experiences, gaining updated skills and knowledge as key takeaways from the program.