Flight Delayed or Cancelled by Fog? What Your Travel Insurance Covers

Travel insurance is becoming an inseparable companion for any traveller who wants peace of mind against unforeseen disruptions, especially while travelling internationally. Flight delays or cancellations due to adverse weather conditions, such as fog, are among the most common travel issues. However, the answer to whether travel insurance covers financial loss due to flight delays or cancellations is specific to the policy you purchase.

So, let's examine whether travel insurance covers flight delays or cancellations due to fog.

How Fog Causes Travel Delays and Cancellations?

Fog substantially impacts air travel because fog reduces visibility and makes it difficult for pilots to navigate and land safely. Clear vision is essential for take-offs, landings, and ground operations at airports, and heavy fog frequently results in delays or cancellations. Though even cutting-edge technology has limitations, contemporary tools like Instrument Landing Systems (ILS) aid in reducing these effects.

Moreover, reduced airport capacity in foggy circumstances worsens the issue and has a wider impact on the effectiveness and dependability of air travel. For passengers, such interruptions may cause missed connections, extra expenses for accommodation and meals, and changes in itineraries. In such cases, many travel insurance companies offer special coverage for weather-related incidents.

Does Travel Insurance Cover Fog-Related Delays or Cancellations?

The typical coverage for flight delay or cancellation because of fog falls within two categories - trip delay and trip cancellation benefits. This is how each works:

⦁ Trip Delay Coverage

Trip delay coverage covers the additional expenses a traveller has incurred due to delays beyond a specified duration ranging from 6 to 12 hours. Most overseas travel insurance policies include weather-related events, such as fog or storm, as a valid reason for trip delays. However, you will need to provide airline documentation confirming the cause of the delay and its duration.

⦁ Trip Cancellation Coverage

Trip cancellation benefits come into play if your trip is cancelled due to unavoidable reasons, such as severe weather conditions. If your flight is grounded because of dense fog and you are unable to proceed with your journey, a comprehensive travel insurance policy may reimburse.

However, cancellation benefits are only applicable if the weather disruption renders travelling impossible. Minor delays are unlikely to be covered under this clause.

Conditions and Exclusions to Watch For

While most travel insurance policies provide coverage for delay or cancellation because of fog, some key conditions and exclusions that apply are:

⦁ Minimum Delay Requirement

Most policies state the minimum waiting hours for claims to receive trip delay benefits. For instance, if your flight has been delayed for two hours but the policy indicates a minimum of six hours, you cannot claim compensation.

⦁ Extreme Conditions

Some insurance policies do not cover extreme events like harsh weather conditions. Therefore, carefully reading your policy will highlight such exclusions and help you decide which plan to buy.

⦁ Proof and Documentation

Extensive documentation is needed for claims of delays or cancellations due to fog or bad weather. These normally include:

⦁ A written statement from the airline about the delay or cancellation and its reason.

⦁ Reimbursement of any additional expenses caused by the delay.

Steps to Implement When Filing a Claim

If your flight is delayed or cancelled due to fog and you want to make a travel insurance claim, follow these steps:

⦁ Contact Your Insurance Company: Immediately inform your insurer of the situation and confirm the claim process.

⦁ Documentation: Collect all documents required, such as airline notifications, receipts for additional expenses, and proof of pre-paid bookings.

⦁ Submit a Claim On Time: Most insurers have a stipulated period for claim submission. So, ensure you observe that period so your claim will not be rejected.

⦁ Follow up: Follow up on your claim status and give any additional information that your insurer requests.

Choosing the Right Travel Insurance Policy

Not all travel insurance policies have the same level of protection against weather-related disruptions. In choosing one, consider the following:

⦁ General Coverage: Look for a plan that guarantees weather-related delay or cancellation.

⦁ Low Minimum Delay Duration: Choose a policy that requires less time before there can be a demand for compensation.

⦁ Reasonable Premiums: Compare several policies to find one that balances cost and coverage reasonably.

Final Words