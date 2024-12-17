From Tradition to Technology: Dr. Preeti Rastogi’s Vision for Next-Gen Women’s Healthcare

Dr. Preeti Rastogi is the Head of the Department and Director of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department at Medanta Hospital, located in Gurgaon, India. She has accumulated over 25 years of experience working as an Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at several prestigious hospitals. She has served in both India and the UK, thus catering to a diverse population and honing a skill set which is now revered greatly by the Indian medical fraternity. Other than her practical skills and decisive acumen, she is greatly favoured for her discipline and ethical considerations. She is known for working with professional competence, altogether making treatment processes safe and comfortable. Patients have in fact expressed their acknowledgment or appreciation about Dr. Rastogi’s sessions, stating how secure they feel with her work.

Dr. Rastogi has now taken the road ahead and gone on to get empowered by technology and robotics in an effort to innovate the conventional structure of India’s medical infrastructure and altogether break the traditional barriers of the pre-existing systems and is Best Gynecologist in Gurgaon, In other words, she has sought innovation by learning Da Vinci Xi Robotic Surgery and introducing similar concepts to the department, which she currently heads. Dr. Rastogi also gained notable expertise in Minimal Access Surgery and High Risk Obstetrics. She has been (vehemently) promoting safe and convenient motherhood practices, where normal vaginal delivery is one of her foremost objectives. Dr. Rastogi has worked tirelessly, day-in-and-out, for the past few years, to innovate traditional systems and implement new-age methods or technologies, altogether introducing the future of Indian medical practices.

She worked in the United Kingdom for 10 years, wherein she not only completed her tasks but also showcased noteworthy performances throughout her endeavors, ones that bestowed high reverence upon her throughout the medical fraternity. She was associated with the Singleton Hospital, Swansea. After having served in the UK, she returned back to India, wherein she already served for over a decade and Under Dr. Preeti Rastogi’s leadership, her department is one of the most trusted names in gynecology and obstetrics in India. Other specialized areas include prenatal and postnatal care for women, diagnosis/treatment of female reproductive organs, health issues including menopause, hormonal imbalances, birth control, infertility, and so on. Dr. Rastogi has always been viewed with esteemed recognition from patients and peers alike because of her well-attributed approaches that make treatment processes comprehensive, compassionate, and sophisticated, altogether reflecting her commitment to the safety and well-being of patients. There’s a wide range of services, including Gynae surgeries, Urogynecology, Prolapse, Obstetrics Surgery, Pelvic Pain Treatment, Hormone Replacement Treatment and Cancer Screening Tests. She also specializes in infertility treatments and provides Uterus fibroid treatment in Gurgaon.