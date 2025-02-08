How to Bet on Super Bowl 2025 Online in Las Vegas | Vegas Sports Betting Apps

The Super Bowl was played in Sin City last year and should return to Las Vegas in the future. Super Bowl 2025 will be played in New Orleans, Louisiana this coming Sunday, and the betting markets are heating up with high-stakes wagers pouring in on the Big Game. What are some of the best online sportsbooks that residents of Las Vegas can use to bet on Super Bowl Sunday? We’ll break down the best Vegas betting apps and how to bet on Super Bowl 2025 online without signing up in-person.

Best Las Vegas Betting Apps for Super Bowl 2025

BetOnline — Up to $250 in free bets, no strings attached BetNow — 150% sign up bonus, 200% buddy referral EveryGame — 100% deposit bonus on first 2 deposits BetUS — 150% sign up bonus on first 3 deposits MyBookie — 50% sports welcome bonus

How to Bet on Super Bowl 2025 in Las Vegas

here to join BetOnline

Create an account

Make your initial deposit with a minimum of $50

Claim your free bets, up to $250 in a Super Bowl bonus

Make your picks and prop bets for Super Bowl 2025

Who Can Bet on The Super Bowl in Las Vegas

Vegas residents don't have to drive to the nearest casino to sign up and bet on the Super Bowl. Top online sportsbooks like BetOnline allow Nevada residents to sign up, claim free bets, and place their wagers on Super Bowl 2025 from anywhere in the state.

Unlike the statewide gaming rules for Nevada, you only have to be 18 years old to sign up for one of the offshore sportsbooks. All you’ll need is an accepted payment method, in order to make deposits and withdrawals, as well as a valid email address.

Las Vegas Sports Betting Law: Is It Legal to Bet The Super Bowl in Las Vegas?

Las Vegas is of course the gambling capital of the country, but there are some residents who are unable to use the legal betting apps in the city. The statewide legal gambling age still sits at 21 years old, but you only have to be 18 in order to sign up for one of the best offshore sportsbooks.

There is also the added stipulation that you must visit a casino in order to activate one of the local betting apps. That isn’t true for the offshore apps, which saves time for bettors while still allowing them to bet remotely from the comfort of their own couch.

Super Bowl 2025 Odds at Las Vegas Betting Sites

The betting menu for Super Bowl 2025, as it is every season, is robust on the best sports betting sites. There are plenty of betting options for both the die hard fan and causal observer.

📊 Point Spread: Chiefs -1.5 (-110) | Eagles +1.5 (-110)

🎲 Odds: Chiefs -127 | Eagles +107

🎰 Total: Over/Under 49.5 Points (-110)

Super Bowl 2025 Prop Bets Available on Las Vegas Betting Apps

The available offshore sportsbooks offer a wide range of Super Bowl prop bets. Some have a larger selection than others, and you can bet on everything from the coin toss to how many times Taylor Swift is shown on the broadcast.

Coin Toss Odds

The action before the action. The coin has been flipped 58 times so far in Super Bowl history, with tails having the small edge at 30-28.

Heads: -101

Tails: -101

National Anthem Length: Over/Under 125 seconds

New Orleans native Jon Batista is a Grammy and Academy Award winner, and will have the responsibility for performing this year’s National Anthem. Will his rendition be shorter or longer than 125 seconds?

Over 125 seconds (-105)

Under 125 seconds (-135)

Halftime Show: Kendrick Lamar First Song Odds

Kendrick Lamar will be capping off his incredibly successful year by being the headline performer for this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Which song will he play first on Sunday night?

Humble: -200

Not Like Us: +200

Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe: +500

Swimming Pools: +700

Money Trees: +800

United In Grief: +2000

Like That: +2000

Alright: +2000

King Kunta: +2000

N95: +3300

Gatorade Color Poured on Winning Coach Odds

The tradition of the winning coach being doused with Gatorade lives on. Which color will the liquid be for Super Bowl 2025?

Purple: +125

Yellow/green/lime: +225

Orange: +600

Blue: +800

Red/pink: +900

Clear/water: +900

Best Vegas Sports Betting Sites for Super Bowl 2025

Top-Rated Vegas Betting App: BetOnline

BetOnline Most Super Bowl Free Bets In Las Vegas: BetNow

BetNow Best Vegas Betting Site For Super Bowl Props: BetUS

Top-Rated Vegas Betting App:

Bitcoin casino BetOnline is one of the more recognizable names in the offshore betting industry, and for good reason. Their interface is easy to use, and they feature easy deposits and withdrawals. But they also have arguably the most extensive betting menu, especially when it comes to proposition bets.

Most Super Bowl Free Bets in Las Vegas: BetNow

Does it get any better than a double bonus? BetNow has a Super Bowl sign-up perk worth 150% of your initial deposit, and another bonus on top of that. If you refer a friend and they set up an account, you will receive a 200% boost to use on the following deposit.

Best Vegas Betting Site for Super Bowl Props: BetUS

Up on a similar level with BetOnline, BetUS, one of the top Bitcoin betting sites, has a large array of prop bets to choose from. The selection is well organized as well, which makes picking and placing bets a breeze. They also have one of the better Super Bowl bonuses, as they give a 150% boost for each of your first three deposits.

Super Bowl 2025 Prediction & Best Bets

Total Players to Attempt A Pass: OVER 2.5 (+140)

The total will certainly reach at least two, but will there be a position player who attempts a pass in the Super Bowl? It happened last year, when Jauan Jennings threw a touchdown for the 49ers, and four players attempted passes back in 2022. There are of course the most famous instances, when Tom Brady and Nick Foles were on the receiving end of pass attempts in Super Bowl LII.

Any Player to Break Super Bowl Rushing Yards Record: YES (+1000)

The most rushing yards ever gained by a single player in Super Bowl history was 204, which was done by Timmy Smith of the Washington Redskins back in 1988. This seems like a good a year as any for that record to fall, with Saquon Barkley as one of the featured backs, and it would be a bet worth taking a flyer on at 10 to 1 odds. The top nine rushing performances in the history of the big game all came before 2003.