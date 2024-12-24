Hyderabad Rises: Why This City is Becoming India's Accident Capital

New Delhi: Often referred to as the ‘City of Pearls’, Hyderabad is experiencing a troubling rise in road accidents in 2024, making it one of the most accident-prone cities in India. According to the ACKO Accident Index 2024, Hyderabad and Delhi NCR top the list of the most prone cities in the country. In this article, we will discuss the factors contributing to this alarming trend, the consequences of rising accidents, and potential measures for improvement.

Contributing Factors of Accidents in Hyderabad

The following are the several factors that contribute to the high rate of accidents in Hyderabad:

⦁ Traffic Congestion

Hyderabad’s rapid urbanisation has led to an immense increase in traffic congestion. Its infrastructure has struggled to keep up with the growing population and vehicle numbers. Hence, such poor traffic management increases the accident rate in Hyderabad.

⦁ Stray Animals

Stray animals on roads have emerged as a surprising yet significant factor in road accidents. The ACKO report states that stray dogs cause approximately 62% of animal-related accidents, followed by cows and buffaloes. Even though car insurance covers any damage caused due to such reasons, unpredictability of such road scenarios adds another layer of risk for drivers.

⦁ Poor Road Conditions

The road conditions in Hyderabad play a pivotal role in accident rates. For instance, poor management of potholes has been identified as one of the significant hazards. According to the ACKO Accident Index Report 2024, potholes are a major cause of accidents, particularly in major cities like Bengaluru and Delhi, which share similar issues.

⦁ Driver Behaviour

Another major factor that contributes significantly to the accident rate in Hyderabad is rash driving, overspeeding, and distracted driving among motorists. According to the report, the common causes of accidents include overspeeding, drunk driving, ignoring traffic signals and using mobile phones while driving.

⦁ Environmental Factors

Natural calamities also contribute to road safety issues. For instance, heavy rains can lead to flooding, making roads treacherous and increasing the likelihood of vehicle damage and accidents.

Recent Incidents Highlighting the Rise of Accidents in Hyderabad

The following are the recent tragic incidents that underscore the severity of the situation in Hyderabad:

⦁ In December 2024, five individuals lost their lives when their car veered off the road and plunged into a lake in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district while travelling from Hyderabad.

⦁ Another incident involved two police constables who were killed when their bike was hit by a car in Gajwel. Such incidents not only highlight the dangers present on the roads but also reflect a broader issue of safety for all road users.

Potential Solutions to Improve Road Safety in Hyderabad

Here are a few potential solutions to address the rising accident rates in Hyderabad:

⦁ Public Awareness Campaigns

Education campaigns promoting safe driving practices can change driver behaviour over time. For instance, car and bike insurance companies contribute significantly by offering educational resources to the policyholders. The initiatives can focus on the dangers of overspeeding, drunk driving, and distracted driving.

⦁ Improving Road Infrastructure

Investing in better road management is crucial to reduce accident rates in Hyderabad. It includes repairing potholes, maintaining the drainage system and ensuring the roads are well-lit. In addition, the roads in Hyderabad must be properly marked to maintain driving standards.

⦁ Enhanced Traffic Management

Implementing smarter traffic management systems can help alleviate congestion and improve flow. It can involve optimising traffic signal timings and employing real-time data analytics to manage traffic patterns effectively.

⦁ Stray Animal Control

Developing strategies for managing stray animals on roads is essential. It may involve collaboration with local animal welfare organisations to ensure safe relocation or care for stray animals.

⦁ Driver Monitoring Technology

By warning drivers and assisting law enforcement in enforcing safe driving, driver monitoring technology, such as cameras that detect distractions or tiredness, can improve road safety. These technologies also offer useful information to improve traffic laws and support accident investigations.

⦁ Legislation and Enforcement

Stricter enforcement of existing traffic laws can deter reckless behaviour on the roads. For instance, increased penalties for violations such as drunk driving or not wearing seatbelts may encourage compliance among drivers.

Final Words