Live Meet & Greet with Keshav Maharaj, Matthew Breetzke & Kane Williamson – Durban’s SG

A recent stream featuring the top stars of Durban’s Super Giants, posted on the Instagram page of 1xBet - the team’s official sponsor for the SA20 2025 - came as a tasty treat for cricket fans. Captain Keshav Maharaj, leading the team as Wise Joker, Matthew Breetzke, who recently took up a new hobby (shooting), and Kane Williamson, who decided to become a professional cricketer at age six, spoke openly about their experience this SA20 season, how they became professional cricketers, the future of cricket, and their interests outside of sport.

Children who became stars

Each player had a unique journey into cricket, but all of their stories have something in common: a moment when they realized they wanted to become a professional athlete.

For Keshav Maharaj, this moment came when he first visited Kingsmead at the age of 7. It was then that he said to himself: “I want to be someone that plays cricket on TV”. Kane Williamson had a similar experience. At the age of 7 or 8, he attended his first match and even got a photo with Daniel Vettori. Later, when Kane was playing on the same team as Vettori, he shocked Vettori by reminding him of this story.

When he was six years old, Matthew Breetzke had a life-changing encounter with Jacques Kallis in the changing room. “That sort of changed my outlook and what I wanted to be. It made me want to be a professional cricketer," admits Breetzke.

Williamson talked about how his father played cricket, and how he practised in the back yard from when he was a child. Though his journey to professional level wasn’t easy, perseverance and love for the game helped him along the way. Maharaj talked about how he struggled with his weight and fitness, but this only toughened him up and taught him to persevere. Breetzke picked up his skills from his older brother and father and is still dealing with the main challenge of professional sport - long periods spent away from family.

When asked about their childhood heroes, the players named some legendary cricketers. Breetzke chose AB de Villiers, Andrew Coley, and Jacques Kallis. Williamson also mentioned Kallis, along with Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting. Maharaj also named Sachin Tundulkar in his answer.

Victories that changed them

Each of the players talked about a special moment that left its mark on them. Breetzke chose his first win with Durban's Super Giants, when it was his own batting skills that brought the team success. For Maharaj, that moment was becoming a father: “It calmed me down and gave me a completely different perspective on life.” And Williamson shared a funny story about how after his first win with the Giants, he had to drink five cups of lemonade as part of the team’s celebrations.

SA20: mixed emotions

Kane Williamson noted that the atmosphere surrounding SA20 is unique, and he can always feel the fans’ support. “SA20 in particular is incredibly well supported and the fan base for each team has quickly been established. So, for me to come here in my first year and see that, it's been amazing and you see it in different ways in different parts of the world. You go to India and the passion for cricket in India is unrivaled, and, you know, there's such a huge population that love it, so to have those opportunities is special as well”.

The players were open about the fact that the SA20 season hasn't been easy for them. "We're kind of disappointed that we obviously haven't played the best brand of cricket that we did, but having said that everything happens for a reason,” said Maharaj. However, the team can feel the fans’ loyalty and really appreciate it.

“Thank you to all the fans out there and supporters for all the love and support. And we hope that you continue the love and support throughout this campaign and support us tenfold next year. And hopefully, we'll give you something to rejoice about in the near future”, said the Durban’s Super Giants captain.

Team spirit and support for cricket

Regarding the atmosphere on the team, Breetzke described it as close, and Maharaj replied, “I think fun”. The captain said that the club functions like a family: “I think we run it as a family, quite connected, as much as we can; we do a lot of things as a team. A disappointing season, we still have a lot of crowd engagement and people that still want to be a part of the Super Giants, so I'd say family describes us best”.

The club also focuses on the development of cricket in the region, encouraging children to pick up the sport and creating opportunities for young players.

“We have a lot of community projects where we reach out to various areas, trying to develop the game. A lot of financial stuff that's been put in with facilities and what have you. Getting kids into the ground to experience what cricket is like,” said Keshav Maharaj.

Preparation and motivation

Williamson emphasized the considerable experience of the team’s coach, who helped the players to stay motivated even during the season’s difficult moments. “We prepare for each match with a clear head and try to play our best,” he said.

In response to a question from fans about how they manage to pursue big goals and what kinds of thoughts they have in those moments, Matthew Breetzke answered: “You know, we all have a different role in the team, and mine as a batter is to get the team off to a good start in the foul play. And if I'm lucky enough to get through the foul play, then try to kick on and keep up with the run rate and just stay in the chase, I guess.”

On cricket and its future

Kane Williamson noted that cricket is constantly changing while also returning to its roots. He highlighted the popularity of the T20 format among young fans and the importance of its development in a global context. “As we know, the T20 format's incredibly popular, and it really attracts that younger demographic as well. So it's here to stay and the franchise space is certainly a big part of the calendar now, and I guess it's going to be about how it works in conjunction with international cricket and what formats are played.”

Maharaj added that in the future, new technology could be developed, possibly light-up boundary ropes or helmets that would light up. When it comes to technology, a lot is already changing, like LED boundary lights for the pitch that make the game more exciting to watch.

Personal challenges and advice for young cricketers

Each of the players have faced tough moments in their career. Breetzke mentioned his debut in Bangladesh when he wasn't expecting to play, and a tough surface led to defeat at the end of the four innings. This was a major challenge, but it only strengthened his desire to be given another chance to demonstrate his skills.

Maharaj shared memories from his first tour of India, which was a real challenge due to high expectations and specific conditions which affected his spin bowling. However, his experience made him wiser and taught him to see each challenge as an opportunity for growth.

Williamson recalled an early experience in a match against South Africa, where his team suffered a defeat at international level. This moment helped him understand the standard of international cricket and set some himself much higher goals for the future.

With a wealth of experience and plenty of challenges under their belt, the players had some advice for young cricketers. Kane Williamson stressed: “You've got to love what you do and be the driver of that. I think when the drive is within and there's a love for it, then there's some real perseverance involved and you're willing to take that tough road and see where you land. If you keep going, keep working hard, and there's some joy in it, then you'll be more willing”.

Keshav Maharaj added: ”Instead of blaming someone else, find a way to better yourself. That’s the way to achieve success.”

