Madhya Pradesh has immense Investment Potential and Opportunities in Every Sector: CM Dr. Yadav

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav stated that Madhya Pradesh holds immense investment opportunities across all sectors. The state offers abundant water resources from rivers like Narmada and Tapti, a consistent electricity supply, rich forest resources, and a strong network of roads, railways, and airways. Additionally, the state offers significant incentives to industries. The Chief Minister extended an invitation to the beautiful city of Bhopal, known for its lakes, hills, and forest wealth, for the upcoming Global Investors Summit on February 24-25. He encouraged investors to invest more in Madhya Pradesh and make these dates memorable. Dr. Yadav was addressing industrialists at the Curtain Raiser event of GIS-2025 in New Delhi on Wednesday.

India Rapidly Progressing Towards Becoming the Third Largest Economic Power

Dr. Yadav emphasized that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is swiftly advancing from being the world’s 5th largest economy to becoming the third-largest economic power. He acknowledged the pivotal role of investors in this progress. Highlighting India's strengths in both natural and human resources, he stated, “We can only progress by expanding our industries.” He praised Prime Minister Modi for tirelessly working towards India’s development on the global stage, enhancing the nation’s prestige worldwide.

Madhya Pradesh’s Investor-Friendly Policies and Focus on Startups

Dr. Yadav noted that Madhya Pradesh’s industry and investment policies are highly investor-friendly, with a special focus on startups. The state ensures timely processing of all industrial operations along with various incentives. He pointed out that land in Madhya Pradesh is 40 times cheaper than Delhi and 100 times cheaper than Mumbai. There are unlimited opportunities for investment in sectors like textiles, with 200% incentives offered in this sector. He also highlighted the high quality of cotton produced in the state, referencing his Japan visit where Uniqlo’s owner acknowledged this.

Changing Perceptions About Industrialists

Dr. Yadav remarked that there was a time when people hesitated to meet industrialists, but this perception has now changed. “We are in constant dialogue with industrialists and investors,” he said, noting the organization of regional industry conclaves even in smaller towns across the state. He emphasized the vital role of industrialists in society, as industries create jobs and livelihoods, effectively positioning industrialists as the caretakers of society.

India’s Global Identity as a Peaceful and Progressive Nation

Dr. Yadav highlighted how the world now echoes India's message of peace and universal welfare, referencing Lord Buddha, who hailed from India. “We advocate for peace and development,” he added.

India’s Recognition on the Global Stage Under PM Modi's Leadership

At the Curtain Raiser event of GIS-2025 in Delhi, Dr. Yadav stated that the upcoming Global Investors Summit in Bhopal on February 24-25 is not just a formal event but a glimpse of a prosperous and opportunity-rich Madhya Pradesh. He mentioned that the 3D investment model of the state has been widely appreciated by the global industrial community. This model symbolizes investors' drive, the state's development, and their determination. He emphasized the state's commitment to building strong partnerships with investors to transform Madhya Pradesh into a hub of innovation and industrial revolution. “It’s a matter of pride that Madhya Pradesh is evolving into an industry-ready state,” he said, inviting industrialists from all sectors.

Over 400 Participants Attended

Dr. Yadav shared that over 400 participants attended the event, including investors from New Delhi and nearby regions. The event also saw the participation of diplomats and business representatives from 40 countries, including ambassadors, high commissioners, consuls, chief secretaries, and economic and trade experts.

One-on-One Meetings with Leading Industrialists

Dr. Yadav conducted one-on-one meetings with more than 15 prominent industrialists, including Shri Jagrut Kotecha (CEO, PepsiCo India and South Asia), Shri Puneet Dalmia (Chairman, Dalmia Bharat), Shri Madhavkrishna Singhania (Joint Managing Director & CEO, JK Cement), Shri. Vineet Mittal (Chairman, Avaada Group), Shri Jean-Marc Leclercq (CEO, Soufflet Malt), Shri Rikant Pitti (Founder, EaseMyTrip), Shri Vinay Vyas (CEO, Fusion X Energy), Shri Anil Chalamalasetty (Group CEO & MD, Greenko Group), Shri Vineet Arya (Vice Chairman, JBM Group), Mr. Rahul Mittal (Chairman & Managing Director, RITES), and Ms. Anusuya Ray (Vice President, Corporate Affairs, AB InBev India).

Several Countries Express Interest in Investing in Madhya Pradesh.

At the curtain-raiser event for Global Investors Summit 2025, ambassadors from various countries recognized Madhya Pradesh as a promising investment destination and expressed interest in exploring opportunities across multiple sectors. The Ambassador of Australia emphasized cooperation in education, agriculture, and skill development. The Ambassador of Mexico praised the state's policies and showed a positive outlook toward investment prospects. The Ambassador of Albania expressed interest in urban planning, while the Ambassador of Zimbabwe conveyed enthusiasm for partnerships in the agriculture sector. The Ambassador of Slovenia reaffirmed commitment to exploring investment and cooperation opportunities in tourism.The interest shown by these nations underscores the fact that Madhya Pradesh is emerging as a preferred destination for global investors, driven by its strategic policies, strong infrastructure, and investment-friendly environment.

Madhya Pradesh: Industry's first choice as a strategic investment destination: Shri Singhania

Chairman of CII Northern Region and Deputy Managing Director and CEO of JK Cement, Madhav Krishna Singhania, stated that the strategic location, investment-friendly policies, and streamlined processes of Madhya Pradesh make it an attractive destination for investors. He highlighted that JK Cement began its industrial journey in the state in 2016 with the establishment of a wall putty plant in Katni, followed by additional plants in Ujjain and Panna. Recently, the company announced an investment of ₹3,000 crore in Panna. He emphasized that the state's strategic geographical location plays a crucial role in logistics, while its advanced infrastructure, well-organized administrative processes, and industry-friendly policies continue to attract investors. The government is actively refining sector-specific policies to align with investor needs, reinforcing Madhya Pradesh’s position as a truly investment-friendly state. Avaada Group Chairman Vineet Mittal also shared his experiences during the event.

Two interactive round table meetings held

The Curtain Raiser event featured two interactive round table meetings in Delhi. The first session focused on the future of telecom in India and investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh, bringing together leading telecom companies. The event began with a welcome address by the Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh, followed by a presentation from the Principal Secretary, DPIIP, outlining the proposed telecom park, a significant initiative aimed at strengthening the state's digital infrastructure. Industry experts from the Union Ministry of Telecommunications, Dixon Technologies, Reliance Jio, Ericsson, and Nokia participated in the discussion, covering key topics such as 5G, Make in India, telecom equipment manufacturing, and skill development. Additionally, deliberations were held on the proposed telecom park near Gwalior, government subsidies, and policy reforms designed to attract investors.

The second round table meeting engaged prominent ambassadors and diplomats, where the strategic framework of GIS-2025 was presented, highlighting the vast industrial potential, investment-friendly policies, and strong infrastructure of Madhya Pradesh. International investors were briefed on the diverse opportunities available in the state.The meeting saw the participation of 51 diplomats and business representatives from 40 countries, including 13 ambassadors, 4 high commissioners, 5 charge d'affaires, 3 deputy heads, 6 counsellors, 4 first secretaries, 2 second secretaries, and 5 economic and trade experts.

Developed nations like the United Kingdom, Germany and Japan are partner countries in GIS

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that developed nations like United Kingdom, Germany and Japan are participating in the Global Investors Summit as partner countries. This global representation reflects the growing opportunities of international trade and investment in Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that in the Curtain Raiser program organized in New Delhi, ambassadors, investors, policy makers and industrialists from various sectors were contacted and urged to ensure their participation in the industrial development of Madhya Pradesh. They were told that easy processes, transparent policy framework and 24x7 government support are being ensured for investors.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that new policies are being brought by the state government to promote innovation, start-ups, and manufacturing, incentive schemes have been implemented. Madhya Pradesh is entering the next phase of investment campaign with GIS-2025. A grand Global Investors Summit will be organized on 24-25 February in the city of Raja Bhoj, the city of lakes, the state capital Bhopal.

Prime Minister Shri Modi to launch GIA-2025

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Global Investors Summit, which will witness participation from over 20,000 investors, industrialists, and dignitaries from India and abroad. Representatives from 40 countries will also be present. The summit will feature focused sessions covering a wide range of sectors, including urban development, IT, renewable energy, and tourism. Additionally, an MSME Summit and Pravasi Madhya Pradesh Summit will be organized to support micro, small, and medium enterprises. The Global South Session will explore new partnership opportunities with developing nations.He emphasized that the Global Investors Summit presents a valuable opportunity for innovators, startup founders, and young entrepreneurs looking to expand their businesses. With Madhya Pradesh rapidly emerging as an industrial and investment hub, GIS-2025 will serve as a crucial platform for global and national investors to explore the state's vast potential. He expressed confidence that the Curtain Raiser event in Delhi has set the stage for Madhya Pradesh to gain prominence on the global investment map. The government remains committed to driving economic growth, generating employment, and ensuring overall development in the state.

Dr. Yadav extended an invitation to all investors to visit Madhya Pradesh and be a part of the summit. He also expressed gratitude to ambassadors, investors, industrialists, and policymakers for their support in making the event a success. He urged everyone to work together in transforming Madhya Pradesh into a leading center for investment and development.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav is dynamic and industry friendly: Chief Secretary Shri Jain

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain described the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh as a dynamic and industry-friendly leader who believes in coordinated and holistic development. He stated that it is due to Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav's vision that the 7th Global Investors Summit is being organized in Bhopal for the first time.He highlighted that before this summit, the Chief Minister initiated Regional Industry Conclaves to accelerate development across different regions of the state. Additionally, Dr. Yadav personally visited major cities in India, as well as the UK, Germany, and Japan, to invite investors to participate in Madhya Pradesh's growth journey.

Shri Jain emphasized that GIS-2025 will be hosted in Bhopal, a city known for its natural beauty, amidst a reserve forest. Citing the Rigveda, he remarked that simply witnessing the life-giving Narmada River is considered virtuous. He also highlighted Indore’s achievement of securing the top rank in cleanliness for seven consecutive years, while Madhya Pradesh holds the second position nationally in overall cleanliness.Madhya Pradesh is also a leader in renewable energy, with 30 percent of its total energy share currently coming from renewables, a figure projected to increase to 50 percent by 2030. He urged industrialists to explore investment opportunities in the state, emphasizing its strong infrastructure, investor-friendly policies, and vast potential for business growth.

Madhya Pradesh Holds Immense Investment Potential and Opportunities

Principal Secretary of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Shri Raghvendra Kumar Singh, stated that Madhya Pradesh offers vast investment opportunities. He highlighted that Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav is dedicating significant time to the Industry Department, working with determination to transform the state into an industrial hub.While outlining the key features of the upcoming GIS-2025 in Madhya Pradesh, he mentioned that the event will feature sector-wise summits, providing simple and accessible facilities for every industrialist to invest.A short film focused on GIS-2025 was also showcased during the event.