Makoons World School: Expanding Horizons Beyond Early Childhood Education

Makoons Play School has built a legacy of excellence in early childhood education, earning the trust and love of parents through its innovative pedagogy, advanced curriculum, and dedication to holistic child development. From 140 to over 350 franchises across Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in a single year, they have set new standards in the preschool industry. Its focus on providing a safe and nurturing environment for every child has made it the most preferred choice for more than 20,000 families across worldwide.

The curriculum followed by Makoons Play School, ACMES, which stands for Aesthetic, Cognitive, Gross Motor & Fine Motor, Emotional, and Social development, helps children in their overall holistic growth. This lays a strong foundation, enabling them to retain knowledge for a longer time and expand their brain capabilities.

After receiving immense love and helping thousands of children build a strong foundation for their childhood, and recognizing the demand for a broader learning ecosystem, Makoons expanded into higher education by opening Makoons World School, which has already dominated cities like Visakhapatnam, Gwalior, and more.

Having built a strong foundation and instilled a love for learning, Makoons made it their responsibility to provide holistic education beyond the preschool years. Looking at the current educational scenario, more than 55% of play schools still rely on outdated, traditional teaching methods. The new generation needs future-ready preschools to help cultivate innovative ideas and stay prepared for impromptu challenges outside the books.

The era of rote learning is slowly fading away, as smart boards and AI-integrated tools are revolutionizing traditional teaching methods, helping students understand concepts more practically and effectively. Makoons World School is fully equipped with future-ready education to brighten every child’s future and prepare them to face any challenges in life.

Inspired by Makoons Play School, the main motto of Makoons World School is to have a curriculum that broadens the mind, enhances cognitive skills, boosts self-confidence, and encourages well-mannered behavior, while offering a wide range of extracurricular activities as well. The curriculum helps primary and middle school students:

Become smarter

Understand concepts well

Think outside the box

The old, book-based education system is no longer the focus; it has been replaced by advanced smart tools. As was done in Makoons Play School, AI-integrated tools will be used to help students understand the futuristic world. Extracurricular activities like swimming, basketball, and kabaddi help students excel in both academics and physical development. Various clubs and monthly counseling sessions also help students stay on track and aim for their goals.

Makoons World School provides a smooth progression for children moving from Makoons Play School to Makoons World School. Children who begin at Makoons Play School, with their love for learning and the innovative pedagogy followed, are molded into even better versions of themselves. Makoons World School acts as a sculptor, shaping children into the best leaders for the future. Parents can rest easy, knowing the stress of finding the right school ends here. It takes so much effort to find the right school, but parents who have trusted Makoons Play School can send their children to Makoons World School with confidence, as the developmental cycle that begins in early childhood continues smoothly year after year.

In the 21st century, academic knowledge alone is no longer sufficient. Hard and soft skills are equally important, and Makoons World School understands this better than anyone. The school focuses on:

Critical thinking

Creativity

Collaboration

Communication

These skills help children grow smarter and unleash their inner talents.

The rooms in Makoons World School are designed with minimal graphics and calming colors that enhance concentration. Along with the smart boards, the world-class library with more than 2,000 books, fully equipped labs for practical learning, and various sports rooms for indoor activities all contribute to enhancing curiosity and fostering creativity in students.

“I can totally see the changes in Aryaman’s ability to grasp concepts. Since Junior KG, he slowly developed the ability to learn words and speak in full sentences. Now, seeing him in Class 3, how nicely he remembers stories and poems really makes me feel content,” shared a parent during one of the parent-teacher meetings.

Students who have transitioned from Makoons Play School to Makoons World School show remarkable improvements in their learning capabilities, thanks to the strong foundation laid in their early years.Many parents have expressed their love and confidence in their child’s future with Makoons expanded offerings.