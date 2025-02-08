Published 21:45 IST, February 8th 2025
Meet Vandana Sharma, An Integral Force Behind The Success Of Sagar Wali Qawwali
Meet Vandana Sharma, an integral force behind the success of Sagar Wali Qawwali - an impeccable blend of business acumen, ethics and talent of Mr. Sagar Bhatia
The success story of Sagar Wali Qawwali is a glowing example of what talent, passion & perseverance can do together. While people know about the singer Sagar Bhatia, who has reawakened Qawwali genre for the new generation with his voice, there is another name who has contributed immensely to the success of Sagar Wali Qawwali, Vandana Sharma who worked hand in hand with Sagar Bhatia and this combination made it a huge success.
A friend to Sagar, Vandana was born in Delhi to a mother who worked as a school principal and a father in the export business. She attended Geeta Bal Bharati School and graduated from the University of Delhi, laying a strong academic foundation. She was always inclined towards performing arts that’s why despite clearing the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) entrance twice, she chose to follow her passion for the music.
Vandana trained in classical vocal music for six years under the Allahabad University, which she started when she was only 10-years-old. In 2010, she reconnected with her friend Sagar Bhatia, owing to their shared love for music. Sagar, the founder of the band The Soul, and Vandana, began their foray into events and artist management. Sagar went on to reach the top six in India's Raw Star on Star Plus, and together they released music albums, songs, and performed over 3000 live shows.
Together, Sagar and Vandana came up with one of their standout projects, Sagar Waali Qawwali, a Sufi fusion concept. It went on to captivate audiences and industry professionals alike and their success extends globally with numerous international tours and major concerts. Under this project, the talented singer has delivered soulful renditions of popular songs like Liven Mukhre Ton, Tere Jeya Hor Disda, Je Tu Akhiyaan and more. “The success of Sagar Wali Qawwali shows that music made with honesty and pure intentions always connects with the listeners. The love we received for it from across the world is overwhelming,” says Vandana. As for Sagar, he has signed up with Karan Johar's talent company, Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA), and became an exclusive artist with Sony Music.
