Meet Vandana Sharma, An Integral Force Behind The Success Of Sagar Wali Qawwali

The success story of Sagar Wali Qawwali is a glowing example of what talent, passion & perseverance can do together. While people know about the singer Sagar Bhatia, who has reawakened Qawwali genre for the new generation with his voice, there is another name who has contributed immensely to the success of Sagar Wali Qawwali, Vandana Sharma who worked hand in hand with Sagar Bhatia and this combination made it a huge success.

A friend to Sagar, Vandana was born in Delhi to a mother who worked as a school principal and a father in the export business. She attended Geeta Bal Bharati School and graduated from the University of Delhi, laying a strong academic foundation. She was always inclined towards performing arts that’s why despite clearing the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) entrance twice, she chose to follow her passion for the music.

Vandana trained in classical vocal music for six years under the Allahabad University, which she started when she was only 10-years-old. In 2010, she reconnected with her friend Sagar Bhatia, owing to their shared love for music. Sagar, the founder of the band The Soul, and Vandana, began their foray into events and artist management. Sagar went on to reach the top six in India's Raw Star on Star Plus, and together they released music albums, songs, and performed over 3000 live shows.