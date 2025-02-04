Mumbai Throngs NFDC as Saudi Film Nights brings Best of Saudi Cinema to India with Dome Entertainment

In a landmark cultural moment, the Saudi Film Commission, in collaboration with Dome Entertainment, unveiled ‘Saudi Film Nights‘ in India, drawing an overwhelming response from cinephiles and industry stalwarts at NFDC, Mumbai, on January 31 and February 1st 2025. The event, which marks Saudi Arabia’s growing presence in the global film landscape, showcased a powerful lineup of Saudi films, offering Indian audiences a rare glimpse into the Kingdom’s evolving storytelling tradition.

Following successful screenings in Morocco, Australia, and China, ‘Saudi Film Nights’ made its way to India with a carefully curated selection of feature and short films. The screenings included "Mashnia’s Life" by Saad Tahaitah, "The Edge" by Ahmed Alqithmi, "Slave" by Mansour Assad, and "Fever Dream" by Faris Godus, each reflecting the nuanced narratives and artistic evolution of Saudi cinema.

Adding to the immersive experience, post-screening discussions with Saudi filmmakers provided an engaging exchange of ideas, shedding light on the Kingdom’s emerging cinematic landscape, cultural narratives, and future collaborations with India. The jury comprised by the well known journalist and film critic Bhawana Somaya, popular film writer director Farhad Samji and filmmaker Sidharth Malhotra. The event created a vibrant space for dialogue, bridging the two dynamic film industries and fostering artistic partnerships.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohomed Morani and Mazhar Nadiadwala, Founders of Dome Entertainment, shared, "Bringing Saudi Film Nights to India is an incredible opportunity to introduce audiences to the depth and diversity of Saudi storytelling. This collaboration is not just about screenings; it is about creating pathways for future Indo-Saudi cinematic partnerships that will push creative boundaries and elevate the global film landscape." The entire event was curated and executed by Alim Morani, the dynamic next gen and director Dome Entertainment.

Attended by a distinguished gathering of film personalities, diplomats, and cultural leaders, including Hon HE Suliman Eid Alotaibi, Consul General of Saudi Arabia, Saudi actors Sohayb Godus, Rand Algosaibi and graced by Hon HE Shirani Ariyarathne, Acting Consul General of Sri Lanka, Ajith Kumara, Member of Parliament from Sri Lanka, veteran filmmaker Ramesh Sippy of the legendary film Sholay, actress Kiran Juneja, award winning director Dharmesh Darshan of the blockbuster Raja Hindustani which was produced by the Moranis too. Well known stage actor, music promoter and film producer Lucky Nadiadwala Morani added glamour to the event.

Mrs Firoza Nadiadwala, Zhenya Nadiadwala, international musician and Grammy jury member Anupam Shobhakar, host Mansi Verma, veteran actor Anant Jog, Producer-Director Suneel Darshan, Raayo Bakhirta, Ankit Tamang, Pooja Tamang, singer Shibani Kashyap, model actor Giorgia Andriani, singer actor Zara Khan, producer director Mozez Singh, television actor and host, Arjun Bijlani, singer Mihir Joshi, producer Saibal Banerjee, Sanket Vanzara, documentary filmmaker Insia Dariwala, Lalita Goenka, Jeet Matharu, Miss India Tourism Runner up and Actress Rupali Suri, popular singer Jaspinder Narula, jewellery designers Kamlesh Hemdev and Poonam Soni, actors Rajesh Khattar, Dillzan Wadia and veteran journalists and film critics Chaitanya Padukone and Siraj Sayyed, popular TV actor Avinash Rekhi, Tanisha Mehta, award winner DOP Shanti Bhushan Roy, and close friends and family Aisha Patel, Kaushika Hemdev, Anjali Singh, Malti Jain, Nitish Shah among many others.

Saudi Film Nights in India follows the Saudi Film Commission’s previous participation at Film Bazaar Goa 2023, where it hosted the session "Saudi Films in Production" and showcased the Kingdom’s latest developments in cinema. The Saudi Film Commission, a key entity under the Saudi Ministry of Culture, is dedicated to expanding the country’s film industry, supporting Saudi filmmakers, and positioning Saudi cinema on the global stage.

Saudi Film Nights will now showcase in Delhi and Hyderabad, continuing its journey of cultural and cinematic exchange with packed audiences eager to experience the finest in Saudi storytelling. Following an overwhelming response in Mumbai, where cinephiles and industry stalwarts gathered at NFDC to witness a stellar lineup of Saudi films, the initiative moves forward to captivate audiences in India's capital and the tech hub of Hyderabad.

The expansion to Delhi and Hyderabad reinforces the Saudi Film Commission’s commitment to fostering global collaborations and strengthening cultural ties between Saudi Arabia and India. Audiences in both cities will also have the unique opportunity to engage with Saudi filmmakers in post-screening discussions, gaining insights into their creative processes and the cultural influences that shape their work.

