Navjyot Bandiwadekar opens up about his journey to winning ‘Best Debut Director’ at IFFI Goa 2024

Gharat Ganpati, a poignant tale of family, tradition, and celebration, has earned Navjyot Bandiwadekar the prestigious Best Debut Director award at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024. The recognition comes amidst the film's widespread acclaim for its heartfelt depiction of human emotions, making it one of the top five contenders among 117 global films at the festival. In this exclusive interview, we speak to Bandiwadekar about his award-winning debut, the making of Gharat Ganpati, and the significance of the film's themes in today's world.



Q: Congratulations on winning the Best Debut Director award at IFFI Goa 2024! How do you feel about this recognition?



Navjyot Bandiwadekar - Thank you so much! Honestly, this feels like a dream come true. The recognition is truly humbling, and I am deeply grateful to the IFFI jury, the NFDC, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, and ESG Goa for their continuous support of Indian cinema. I want to thank the entire team behind Gharat Ganpati—this film wouldn’t have been possible without their dedication, passion, and hard work. And, of course, a heartfelt thank you to the audiences who embraced our story. Their warmth and connection with the film are what truly matter.



Q: Gharat Ganpati is a film centered around the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi and family values. What inspired you to tell this story?



Navjyot Bandiwadekar - The inspiration for Gharat Ganpati comes from the timeless theme of family and the significance of cultural festivals in uniting people. Ganesh Chaturthi, as a festival, is much more than a religious occasion—it's a time when families come together, old traditions are honored, and bonds are strengthened. I wanted to explore how a single event can bring out the best and sometimes the most complicated emotions in people. In a world that is often fast-paced and fractured, the film’s message about the importance of family and togetherness felt particularly important to me.



Q: The film has been widely praised for its direction, storytelling, and the performances of the ensemble cast. What was your approach to bringing these elements together?



Navjyot Bandiwadekar - The key was creating a strong sense of authenticity. Whether it was the direction, the performances, or the storytelling, we wanted everything to feel grounded and true to the emotions that come with celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. I worked closely with the cast to help them understand the nuances of their characters and the emotional arcs they would go through. As for the storytelling, I believe in simplicity—sometimes the most profound moments are the quiet ones. The idea was to let the story unfold naturally, allowing the emotions to resonate with the audience. The success of this film lies in the collective effort of the entire team, from the actors to the technical crew, each of whom brought their best to the project.



Q: Gharat Ganpati also made waves internationally, being in contention for the Oscars. How significant is this achievement for you and Indian cinema?



Navjyot Bandiwadekar - Being in contention for the Oscars was a huge milestone—not just for me personally, but for Indian cinema as a whole. It’s a testament to the growing recognition of Indian films on the global stage. Our stories, our culture, and our values have universal appeal, and Gharat Ganpati is proof of that. I feel incredibly proud that this film, which celebrates something so quintessentially Indian, has been embraced by audiences worldwide. It shows that Indian filmmakers have the ability to reach global audiences while still staying true to our roots.



Q: Now that Gharat Ganpati is streaming on Amazon Prime, how does it feel to know that audiences from around the world can experience your film at the comfort of their homes?



Navjyot Bandiwadekar - It’s a wonderful feeling. Streaming platforms like Amazon Prime make it possible for films like ours to reach audiences far beyond what we could have imagined. The festival circuit has been amazing, but seeing the film touch hearts globally through streaming gives it a whole new dimension. I’m thrilled that people from different cultures and backgrounds can experience the joy and emotional depth of Ganesh Chaturthi, and perhaps even find connections to their own family celebrations.



Q: As a debut director, what do you hope Gharat Ganpati will inspire in future filmmakers or audiences?

Navjyot Bandiwadekar - I hope that Gharat Ganpati inspires people to value their family connections and celebrate the little moments that define our lives. For filmmakers, I hope this film shows that powerful stories don’t need to be grand in scale. Sometimes, the most meaningful films come from exploring the simplicity of life—what makes us human, the joy we find in small, shared moments, and the complexity of our relationships. As a debut director, my experience with this film has taught me that with passion, dedication, and a clear vision, you can create something meaningful that resonates with audiences everywhere.



Q: What’s next for you? Are you working on any new projects?

Navjyot Bandiwadekar - Right now, I’m still riding the high from Gharat Ganpati, but I’m definitely working on a couple of new ideas. I’m keen to explore more stories that delve into the complexities of human emotions and relationships. While I’m passionate about telling stories rooted in Indian culture, I also want to explore narratives that are universal. Stay tuned—there’s a lot more to come!

Q: Finally, any message you’d like to share with your fans and the audience who has supported you throughout your journey?

Navjyot Bandiwadekar - I just want to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has supported me and believed in my vision. This award is not just mine—it belongs to all those who have been a part of this journey. Gharat Ganpati is a film about connections, and I feel deeply connected to everyone who has watched it, supported it, and helped spread its message. I’m excited for what the future holds and grateful to have you all along for the ride.