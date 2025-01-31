QNET India Region Franchise Vihaan Direct Selling Wins Order Against Misinformation by Organiser.org

In a significant legal development, Vihaan Direct Selling (India) Pvt. Ltd., the sub-franchisee of global direct selling company QNET, has successfully secured a restraining order from the City Civil and Sessions Court of Bangalore against Bharat Prakashan (Delhi) Limited, the operators of the news portal ‘Organiser.org’. The court has directed the portal to immediately remove the defamatory article published on December 26, 2024, and refrain from spreading further misinformation about Vihaan until the next hearing.

The court order stated: "The defendant news media organisation is hereby restrained by way of temporary injunction from spreading further misinformation against the plaintiff company till the next date of hearing, and the defendant news media organisation is hereby directed to remove the subject article from its website forthwith. The plaintiff shall comply with the provisions under Order 39 Rule 3-A of C.P.C." – Reference Case Number: O.S./0000232/2025.

The controversy stems from the article published by news portal Organiser.org (dated December 26, 2024) that questioned Vihaan Direct Selling’s operations based on National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) observations, further misrepresenting its business practices. The claims made in the article against Vihaan Direct Selling are baseless and defamatory. Contrary to the misrepresentation of the NCLT order, the case (C.P No.109/BB/2019, September 2024) was “disposed of as withdrawn,” with no objections from either party. Allegations of insolvency are equally false, as Vihaan operates on a robust financial framework, fulfilling all stakeholder obligations transparently and in compliance with Ministry of Consumer Affairs’ Guidelines. Additionally, accusations of opaque business practices are unfounded, given the company’s ethical business model, which ties its independent distributor’s earnings solely to product sales. The company also conducts thorough distributor training programmes, and ensures compliance with a stringent grievance redressal mechanism and 30-day money back guarantee on the purchased products.

Further, allegations of fraud and money laundering lack any legal foundation. The Honourable Supreme Court of India Stayed all FIRs against Vihaan in March 2017, and in the same year, the Karnataka High Court ruled that its activities are outside the scope of the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Banning Act. Vihaan operates in full compliance with Indian laws. The company is registered under the Companies Act, 2013, with a valid Corporate Identification Number (CIN).