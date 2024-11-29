REVA University celebrates 9th CONVOCATION DAY

Bengaluru, November 29, 2024: Premier educational institution REVA University organised the 9th Annual Convocation on its campus on November 29, 2024. During this momentous event, 4537 students, including Ph.D. scholars received their degrees. This included 3,311 undergraduates, 1,156 postgraduates, and 70 Ph.D. students. Furthermore, 66 exceptional graduates and postgraduates who have excelled in their respective fields were awarded gold medals.



Prof. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of the University Grants Commission ( UGC ), addressed the convocation as the Chief Guest and highlighted the significant contributions of the 2024 Nobel Prize winners in Economics. He emphasised their studies on how institutions are built and their role in national prosperity. “As Indian citizens, we can take pride in our robust institutions, such as our Constitution, Parliamentary System, democratic electoral processes, judiciary, and media, all founded on our constitutional values,” he remarked.



Prof. Kumar also elaborated on the transformative potential of the National Education Policy (NEP). He described it as a framework rooted in constitutional values, aiming to reform India’s education system to build a progressive, inclusive, and sustainable future. He stated, “NEP exemplifies our Constitution’s commitment to equity and inclusivity, providing students from disadvantaged groups better access to high-quality education, aligning with Article 41.”



He further discussed how various government initiatives like the PM Vidya Lakshmi Scheme, PM Internship Scheme, and the One Nation One Subscription Scheme are shaping the future of education. He urged educational institutions to integrate these schemes into their systems to benefit students. "Such initiatives not only universalise higher education but also strengthen the research ecosystem and internship opportunities of universities,” he said.







The UGC Chairman also highlighted India’s linguistic diversity, emphasising the importance of education in one’s mother tongue. Quoting Article 358, he said, “Research has proven that learning in the mother tongue significantly enhances educational outcomes.”



Prof. Kumar’s address underscored the alignment of institutional development, educational reforms, and policy initiatives with India’s constitutional values, driving equity, inclusivity, and excellence in education.



Dr. P. Shyama Raju, Chancellor of REVA University, presided over the Convocation and conferred the degrees. In his presidential address, he acknowledged the unwavering support of students and parents as the driving force behind the University’s steady and rapid progress. “More than degrees, what truly matters is the learning beyond academics,” he emphasised.



Highlighting REVA’s commitment to societal contributions, Dr. Raju remarked, “As an educational institution, we have a larger responsibility to give back to society.”



He also praised the transformative role of teachers in shaping young minds. “Teachers are role models with the power to inspire change and nurture students. REVA is proud of its dedicated and committed faculty,” he concluded.



Mr. Umesh. S. Raju, Pro Chancellor, REVA University also graced the occasion. The 9th Convocation Ceremony saw a tremendous participation of students and parents.



REVA University is built upon the mission of nurturing socially responsible students by its Founder-Chancellor Dr. P. Shyama Raju. Convocation is one of the many memorable events in a student’s educational journey and REVA University is happy to conduct Convocation Day on campus. Convocation is aligned with REVA’s broader vision of nurturing entrepreneurs, and corporate employees or even entering the next phase of lives by pursuing higher studies and continuing to be students. REVA University has been consistently mentoring and moulding students to become successful in any profession they choose.



On Convocation day, students from various disciplines including Engineering, Architecture, Commerce, Technology, Design, Law, Management, Humanities, Arts, Performing Arts & Indic Studies, Social Science, Allied Health Sciences, and Applied Sciences received their degrees.



About REVA University

One of India’s premier educational institutions, REVA University, offers quality education that is on par with international universities. Established under the Government of Karnataka Act no 13 in the year 2012, the university is driven by the mission to reimagine education and enable a hands-on learning experience for every student, in every discipline. REVA University believes in the idea of ‘Knowledge is Power’. REVA University, recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), has an A+ grade from NAAC. The University has a sprawling green campus spread over 43 acres of land.





The University offers undergraduate, postgraduate, PhD, certification and diploma programmes in various disciplines including Engineering, Architecture, Commerce, Technology, Design, Law, Management, Humanities, Arts, Performing Arts & Indic Studies, Social Science, Allied Health Sciences, and Applied Sciences. Under RACE (REVA Academy for Corporate Excellence) programs like PG Diploma/MS in Business Analytics, PG Diploma/M.Tech/M.Sc in Artificial Intelligence, PG Diploma/M.Tech/M.Sc in Cyber Security, PG Diploma /M.Sc in Cloud Architecture and Security, as well as certified programs in Cyber Security and Emerging Technologies, are offered.



The University has a DIAMOND Band ranking from QS I Gauge. As per QS Asian University Rankings, it is ranked 47th among all the private Universities of India and 6th among all private universities of Karnataka. REVA has also entered the Top Universities in NIRF Engineering rankings, featuring in the 201-300 band.