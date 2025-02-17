Reviewing New Originals by Stake: Pump Baloon and Cases Games Review

As a leader in online gambling and sports betting, Stake is always seeking innovation by introducing new options for their trusted fans. They achieve this through collaborations with major players and key figures in sectors like streaming, traditional sports, and esports, but also entertainment in general. Still, their most effective strategy for staying mainstream and expanding their influence in the digital entertainment space is through their original games, i.e. the titles they develop, produce, and publish. Stake's exclusive titles have been thriving in recent years, with many of them capturing and maintaining the interest of players who enjoy returning to try out new releases whenever they arrive.

Although they offer regular casino games such as poker, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, craps, and slots, a significant amount of focus is placed on developing and promoting their unique games. This guide highlights one such game. Among the most popular Stake originals are Mines, Plinko, Limo, Crash, and Dragon Tower. But here, we shift our focus to two games that are rapidly gaining popularity and climbing the ranks, Pump and Cases. If you are a gambling enthusiast and enjoy trying new games, Pump and Cases are both great choices. It is likely to become a regular part of your gaming routine once you experience its appeal. Offering both a relaxed atmosphere and a competitive challenge, it caters to both experienced players and newcomers. Find out why this simple yet engaging game has become so popular, despite its more straightforward gameplay compared to some of the bigger titles.

Pump Overview

Both developed and tested and then provided at their platform by Stake.com Originals, Pump is a ballon-themed game with a high-risk, high-reward mechanic the player chooses. It has a return to player (RTP) rating of 98%, meaning that its house edge is only 2%. The max potential win a player can get from the balloon multiplier is 3,203,384,80x, a life-changing jackpot payout. The volatility of the game varies and there is a good enough range for differently skilled players. Among the easy, medium, hard, and expert levels, the random number generator (RNG) will throw different scenarios at you. The general theme of the title is balloons and popping them, pretty simple Everyone likes balloons and they are for the young and old alike. A unifying theme in games always brings different generations together, and this game proves it.

The goal of the game and the way it is played is quite simple, but more about that a bit later. When the fan-favorite feature of bonuses and rewards is in question, Pump is not a game that has them. But don’t worry about that, since games like Pump do not require them. They are not the type to need them as there is no way or place to put them in. A game like this is already perfect as it is and there is not a stage in the game where a bonus round or other similar incentive would make sense. The graphical elements are simple but entertaining, which is enough for a game of its simplistic art style where gameplay is the focus. The focus is entirely put on the balloon and how large it can grow, as well as the eventual popping of the balloon. It is not unlike other other games with the same multiplier gimmick, one of which is Aviator.

What is the Pump Multiplier Game and How is it Played?

What exactly is this balloon-themed game about, and how do you play it? Right from the start, it’s clear that the game is both incredibly fun and easy to pick up. Mastering the basics only takes a few rounds, after which you can start aiming for bigger payouts and taking on more risk. The game centers around a large red balloon that inflates gradually, and with each pump, the multiplier of your bet increases. The larger the balloon gets, the higher the potential multiplier, but there is a mechanic to beat so keep reading to learn how it all works!

This game offers a fair and rewarding experience, catering to a wide range of online gamblers and betting enthusiasts. To begin, you set your bet, choose a game mode, and hit the big PUMP button. From there, the round begins and your goal is to win money. The more you pump the balloon, the higher the multiplier climbs, increasing your chances of a significant payout. The catch is that at any point, without any warning, the balloon can burst and if it does pop, you lose your wager and have to start over. This adds an element of high risk with the potential for a very high multiplier payout.

As mentioned earlier, the game offers a maximum multiplier of 3,203,384x your original bet. For example, a $10 wager could potentially turn into $30,203,384. One great feature of this Stake original is that you can watch the base game in real-time as others play, allowing you to observe strategies and learn the ropes before you dive in. Stake provides a guide for all of its games and Pump is not an exception giving you a chance to jump to action immediately. While the game is straightforward in its mechanics, winning consistently is not easy. Success comes from learning when to stop and how far to push the balloon before it inevitably pops.

Depositing Cryptocurrencies and Traditional Money

The online platform that Stake has is a leading platform in the online industry of crypto gambling. It offers a variety of games where players can use both traditional and modern digital currencies. The platform supports a broad range of currencies, catering to players' preferences based on their location and choice of payment method. They offer a diverse selection of global and local fiat currencies available, mainly ARS, CLP, CAD, BRL, JPY, VND, INR, TRY, and PEN, with the option to view balances in EUR and USD. Stake also provides helpful guides for depositing in some of the most commonly used currencies, the Canadian Dollar, Japanese Yen, Turkish Lira, and Indian Rupee. For crypto enthusiasts, the platform covers a wide range of digital currencies, including BTC, ETH, USDT, EOS, Doge, SOL, and LTC.

Less common altcoins are also supported, ensuring users can deposit in their preferred digital currency. The full list of accepted cryptos can be found on their website, along with specific recommendations and guides based on the player's location, game type, and currency. Stake partners with Moonpay and Swapped to facilitate crypto purchases for players. Playing with digital currencies like Pump is an excellent choice for those familiar with crypto, offering a seamless and rewarding experience. Stake also ensures top-notch security for users' digital currency balances. The Stake Vault provides a safe place to store funds, and the platform's security is reinforced by cutting-edge blockchain technology. Detailed crypto security guides are available for users who want to learn more about how Stake protects their tokens.

Main Pump Features

Before you play Pump for the first time, there are a few important features to familiarize yourself with to enhance your experience. First, you can choose between four difficulty levels, ranging from Easy to Expert. The level you select will impact both the gameplay and the payouts. If you prefer a more straightforward experience, the animation toggle allows you to turn off game animations for a simpler, more streamlined session. For those looking to automate parts of their play, the Autobet Mode is a great option. You can configure the bet amount and the number of pumps per round, set profit and loss limits, and even determine how many rounds you want to play.

Unlike traditional crash games where actions happen automatically, Pump will wait for you to either pump the balloon or cash out, giving you full control over the pace of the game. This is where the game differs significantly from Aviator, a frequent title that Pump gets compared with. What is more, if you find it tedious to with your mouse, you can use the space bar as a hotkey to both bet and pump the balloon. This makes gameplay quicker and more efficient. It also feels like a digital poker game or a slot as you get the same vibe from that one action. These features together offer flexibility and customization and allow you to tailor the game to your preferences.

Bonuses and Loyalty Programs at Stake.com

Choosing Stake.com as your go-to online gambling platform comes with many benefits beyond its extensive library of original games, which continues to expand as developers stay on top of industry trends and the preferences of modern players. Stake offers one of the widest selections of titles available, ensuring there's always something new to try. While enjoying the vast array of games, you will also have access to various bonus options, both for individual games and across the platform. What this does is create a more rewarding and enjoyable experience. There are countless ways to win money even if you stick to just one game each time you play and do not want to try anything else.

For instance, you can participate in the Multiplier Race, where the biggest multiplier wins a share of a $10,000 reward. Furthermore, the Weekly Raffle allows players to earn tickets with each wager and they count towards a prize pool of $75,000 giving you the chance to win back losses throughout the week. Stake also offers classic loyalty programs such as the VIP Club, which rewards long-term players with exclusive perks like rakeback bonuses, reload offers, and personal VIP hosts. Games like slots offer additional opportunities to win with free spins and bonus rounds where every gaming session is potentially more lucrative.

What is Cases?

The Cases game is a very exciting and unique game with a special twist on the traditional online slot game. As another great original by Stake, it is a single-reel slot that awards up to 10,000x of the players bet only on Stake online casino. Everything is available for fine-tuning by the user, including the risk level and bet amounts. This is a simple chance game inspired by the fan-favorite feature of popular games, opening special reward crates and boxes.

This is a video slot game with a return to player (RTP) rating of 98%, making it slightly more beneficial for the players. This means that the house edge is only 2%, which is a great number for any slot game. As mentioned, if you manage to hit the jackpot and the maximum win, it is 10,000 times your bet, meaning a single $20 wager, for example, will get you $200,000! A great thing about this game is that it is yet to be officially released, as its release date is set for February, more precisely February 15, 2025. Therefore, you can be among the first to try it out and start looking for the biggest multipliers the game can possibly reward.

Cases Gameplay and How to Play

Opening cases can earn the players valuable in-game rewards and credit, and that is the main inspiration behind this new title. When you crack open a case, a single reel will start spinning as you wait for a potential payout to land. There are no preset pay lines and game symbols like in other slots. This title is straight to the point with what it gives the player, therefore making it a unique type of gambling game the likes of which you cannot find anywhere else.

The core element of the gameplay mechanics is the opening of crates itself. When the case opens, a multiplier is revealed, ranging anywhere from 2x to 100x. The reel spins for a few seconds before the tile firmly stops. The theme of this original game is minimalistic in nature. Its style and general look and feel are sleek and simple, giving the players an easy way to play and enjoy what it has to offer. The case is the main attraction and once you open it, that is it. The reward is granted and you go back at it again with another case.

All of the fun and excitement is in waiting for the box to open and give you the reward. It is why Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, FIFA, NBA 2K, Overwatch 2, and other games have implemented this system. It is fun, the anticipation is high, and you never know if the box you got is hiding valuables inside. Now, you can play this mini-game as its own gambling title, finely tuned and even better than as a part of something bigger. And instead of in-game, digital awards, you can get prize money!

Main Features and Bonuses

The single reel we mentioned already is present within the case and it is the dominant feature on the screen. Multipliers hide inside of it and they boost your bet by however much they show. This core element is already great as it differs from the standard grid of spinning reels which can be too overwhelming to look at and figure out. A great thing about the game is the risk level feature. Four difficulty levels exist in the game of Cases, each affecting the volatility of the slot more than the previous. The sizes of possible multipliers differ among them as does the distribution spread. The levels include easy, medium, hard, and expert, and you should make sure to pick and choose accordingly.

Another feature that the fans enjoy is the auto bet option. Instead of always having to play each round individually and constantly keep ing, you can set the auto bet function, choose the wager amount, and the number of rounds. The game then keeps going for however long you choose, and you can sit back and relax or do something else in the meantime. Win and loss increase percentages can be set as well as the player decides when the auto bet stops or changes the initial wager. Fine settings like these are great for getting the most out of your gameplay and experience.

And what about the bonuses? Well, the game does not have them because of a simple reason. It is not a game that really has any bonuses, as there is not a stage of the game that can logically support them. It is made in such a way that is already perfectly tuned. It is a tested and proven formula that has been working for years in other games and in other types of gameplay. It does not need bonuses since it is not a regular slot, it only draws from slots by technically having a reel. There is no spinning but case opening, so the only way to play it is through opening them. But worry not, other features still make it one of the best and most unique titles out there and the lack of bonuses does not even qualify as a downside.

Deposits and Withdrawals

Similar to all the other Stake Originals, you can play Cases with local currencies, or cryptocurrencies. Traditional currencies that will initially be supported include ARS, CAD, CLP, VND, JPY, TRY, INR, and PEN. You can utilize more than just one of them if that is something that is a preference of yours. Other local currency options are available on the Stake platform so make sure to check it out.

When it comes to cryptos, all of the biggest ones, like BTC, ETH, USDT, SOL, EOS, Doge, and LTC, are supported, and many more. The full list can be found on the website. as well as a special guide for picking the right one for your needs based on where you are in the world and what your typical preferences are. For extra info, live customer support is always there to assist with depositing and withdrawing, as well as any other extra questions and inquiries.

Advice for Successful Gambling

Pump is a simple game overall, relying mainly on the randomness of the RNG system. While it does not require much skill, this doesn’t mean you can't influence the outcome or control the action. As a gambler, you have control over two key aspects of your online gambling experience: setting limits and maintaining a healthy relationship with gambling as a hobby. Gambling should never negatively affect other areas of your life, and the same goes for playing games online. Before diving into Pump, Cases, or other Stake Originals, it is crucial to remember to gamble responsibly and within your limits. So, how do you achieve this and what needs to happen?

The best approach is to establish time and money limits for your daily, weekly, and monthly gaming sessions. This helps you maintain control and avoid developing a gambling addiction or falling into debt. To implement time limits, set a specific duration each time you gamble. For example, if you allocate an hour, stick to it. An hour is more than enough for fast-paced games like Pump and Cases. Once your time is up, stop playing and return the next day. A similar approach should be taken for your gambling budget. Managing your bankroll is the most important skill a gambler can learn so make sure to get it on your side as soon as possible. Pump is the perfect game to develop such a habit as you have control over taking risks and pushing the balloon further.