SkyDec Engineers LLP Wins Entrepreneur Excellence Award at Saksham Summit 2024

Mumbai, Maharashtra (India) – SkyDec Engineers LLP, a leader in Healthcare Infrastructure Industry, has been awarded the Entrepreneur Excellence Award for Infrastructure Construction and Reality in recognition of its exceptional contributions to the industry at the prestigious Saksham Summit 2024 organised by Life Champions Ecosystem held at the Jio Convention Centre in BKC Mumbai. The award was presented to Sunil Choudhary, Founder of SkyDec Engineers LLP, by eminent personalities , Mr. Mahboob Kasar, Deputy Commissioner of State Tax (GST), Maharashtra, and Dr. Ajay Shesh, Founder of Life Champions Ecosystem.

The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Renowned Chief Guests, including Dr. Shakeel Saifi, Chairman of World Peace Harmony and Lok Sabha candidate, Shri Sunil Kumar Pintu, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha and Mr. Shripad Kulkarni, Founder President of BBNG, whose presence added immense prestige to the occasion.

With a remarkable track record in creating innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions, SkyDec Engineers LLP has consistently demonstrated excellence in construction and real estate. Under the visionary leadership of Sunil Choudhary, the company has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality, functional, and aesthetically pleasing spaces across various sectors. His leadership has propelled SkyDec Engineers to collaborate with some of the most prominent names in the industry, including Fortis, Philips, Siemens Healthineers, Shapoorji Pallonji, and Godrej Properties, to name just a few, also recently completed the architecture of IVY Mohalli.

“We are extremely honored to receive the Entrepreneur Excellence Award at Saksham Summit 2024. This recognition motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of design and innovation in the construction and infrastructure sector. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to our clients, partners, and the entire team at SkyDec Engineers for their unwavering support,” said Sunil Choudhary, Founder & Managing Director of SkyDec Engineers LLP.

SkyDec Engineers LLP, founded by Sunil Choudhary, has emerged as one of the leading players in the Healthcare Architechture and Interior sector. Since its inception, the company has taken on a diverse range of projects, from residential to commercial and large-scale infrastructure developments, always prioritizing sustainability, functionality, and design excellence.

The award is a testament to the company’s continued commitment to creating world-class infrastructure solutions that not only meet client expectations but also contribute positively to the industry and society. SkyDec Engineers LLP’s portfolio includes several prestigious projects with leading names in the real estate and construction industry, cementing their reputation as a trusted partner for innovative and high-impact developments.