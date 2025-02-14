The Benefits of Using a 20 Litre Water Jar for Your Home and Office

Contamination of drinking water source is still a problem in many areas of the country. There are still more than 163 million population who do not have access to safe water. This is especially evident in rural latrine sector where 85 percent of drinking water is obtained from the groundwater sources, which is over exploited and poorly managed.

In urban areas, 48% of water needs are met by groundwater, but many regions face contamination and depletion issues. With groundwater rapidly depleting, households often struggle to find a reliable and safe supply of water​.

Given this scenario, a 20-litre water jar becomes a practical solution for both homes and offices where access to pure drinking water is inconsistent. They provide a dependable supply of water. Furthermore, for people living in regions affected by waterborne diseases, such as diarrhoea, having a secure, portable source of clean mineral water can help protect against health risks​.

How is a 20-litre water jar helpful for home and office?

A 20-litre water jar is a convenient and reliable way to ensure clean drinking water, especially in areas where access to safe tap water is limited or inconsistent. Here's how it is beneficial for both homes and offices:

Convenient

A 20-litre water jar is ideal for those who need access to safe drinking water without the hassle of installation. They are especially practical for homes and offices where water purifiers may not be feasible or where tap water is unreliable.

Affordable

These jars are cost-effective in comparison to water purifiers or constantly buying smaller water bottles. You pay only for the water you need and there's no long-term investment like with purifiers. For offices, it's an economical way to provide a large group of people with clean water at a fraction of the cost​.

Safe

Water in 20-litre jars is usually purified using advanced methods, ensuring it is free from harmful contaminants. This makes it a safer option in regions where tap water is known to be unsafe. They are sealed and delivered, reducing the risk of contamination that may occur with tap water.

Portable

These jars are easy to transport and can be placed in various locations around your home or office. Whether you're setting up a water dispenser or need fresh water in different rooms, the jars offer flexibility. There's no need for a fixed setup, making them a mobile and adaptable solution​.

Low Maintenance

Using a 20-litre water jar eliminates the need for frequent cleaning and filter replacement, which is a common requirement with water purifiers. Once the jar is empty, you simply replace it with a new one, making it a hassle-free way to ensure you always have access to clean water​.

Things to keep in mind when considering a 20-litre water jar

Below are some tips you need to keep in mind when buying 20-litre water jars:

20-litre water jar should be stored in a cool and shaded area, away from direct sunlight. This is because heat can affect the plastic, potentially leading to contamination of the water.

Sealed jars can keep water safe for up to 30 days. However, once opened, it's best to consume the water within 7 days to maintain its freshness and safety​.

Always ensure the nozzle and dispenser are clean before use. Contaminants can easily enter the water if proper hygiene practices aren't followed when handling the jar​.

Be sure to monitor your water consumption and order refills before the jar runs out. This ensures you never run out of clean water, especially in environments where access to safe water is limited​.

Conclusion