Two99 Transforms Student Acquisition, Solving Enrollment & Lead Generation Challenges

In an era where schools, universities, and edtech platforms face unprecedented competition and operational challenges, Two99, a consortium of cutting-edge agencies, has emerged as a transformative partner in education marketing. Through innovative, data-driven strategies and AI-enabled marketing solutions, Two99 has successfully addressed two critical issues plaguing the education sector: low enrollment rates and inefficient lead generation and conversion funnels.

Challenge 1: Low Enrollment Rates Due to Increased Competition

The education sector has witnessed an exponential rise in the number of institutions and edtech platforms, making student acquisition a daunting task. The sheer variety of options has fragmented the market, compelling institutions to rethink their strategies to attract prospective students.

Solution by Two99: Precision Marketing That Drives Results

Two99 has redefined how schools and universities position themselves in highly competitive markets. By implementing targeted marketing campaigns powered by AI-enabled algorithms, Two99 identifies and reaches high-intent audiences. This precision approach ensures that marketing efforts resonate with the right prospects, increasing the likelihood of conversions.

Additionally, Two99 develops hyper-localized campaigns, tailored to individual regions, to help institutions stand out in specific markets. By leveraging granular insights into local demographics, preferences, and needs, Two99 has enabled clients to outpace competitors, even in oversaturated regions.

Impact:

Increased enrollment rates by up at least 30% for partner institutions.

Improved regional presence and brand recall, fostering long-term growth.

Challenge 2: Inefficient Lead Generation and Conversion Funnels

Generating leads is no longer enough—quality matters more than ever. Unfortunately, many institutions struggle with ineffective lead funnels that fail to convert prospective students into actual enrollees.

Solution by Two99: Optimized Funnels for Maximum Conversions

Two99 addresses this challenge by creating data-driven lead generation funnels. These are meticulously optimized using a combination of SEO, SEM, and social media strategies. By ensuring that institutions appear at the top of relevant search results and are active on platforms where their target audiences are present, Two99 drives qualified traffic to their digital touchpoints.

To maximize conversions, Two99 employs retargeting techniques across multiple touchpoints. This multi-channel approach nurtures leads at every stage of the decision-making process, ensuring that prospects are guided seamlessly from interest to enrollment.

Impact:

Increased lead-to-enrollment conversion rates by at least 40%.

Enhanced visibility across digital channels, reducing cost per acquisition.

Two99’s Proven Track Record

With a portfolio that includes renowned education brands like Euro Schools India, GIIS, Queensland University, and iQuanta, Two99 has consistently demonstrated its ability to deliver measurable results. Their in-house AI-enabled marketing algorithms and expertise in crafting impactful campaigns have positioned them as trusted growth partners for educational institutions worldwide.

“The education landscape is evolving rapidly, and institutions need to innovate to stay relevant. At Two99, we bring precision, creativity, and technology together to ensure that our clients don’t just survive but thrive in this competitive ecosystem,” said Agam Chaudhary, CEO of Two99.