Vibha Kulkarni wins Best Director for ARO’S WORLD at the Yellowstone International Film Festival

Los Angeles based filmmaker, Vibha Kulkarni has been awarded the prestigious Best Director for Horror Short for her film Aro's World at the Yellowstone International Film Festival in New Delhi. The award celebrates her exceptional ability to craft a deeply emotional and haunting story, further solidifying her reputation as a visionary in contemporary cinema.

Aro's World is a poignant and chilling tale following Adi, a Latino Black boy coping with the profound grief of his father’s death, and his older brother, Marcus, as they navigate an eerie, otherworldly journey through loss, love, and resilience. The film seamlessly blends supernatural horror with heartfelt human experiences, hallmarks of Kulkarni's distinctive storytelling style.

The film’s visual world owes much of its evocative power to Production Designer Suneha Balasubramanya, whose brilliant production design creates a haunting yet beautiful atmosphere that draws viewers into Adi’s surreal journey. From the intricate details of the family home to the unsettling dreamscapes of grief, Suneha’s work adds depth and texture to every frame, amplifying the emotional and psychological intensity of the story.

In a word with Vibha, she shared her gratitude and the personal resonance of the project. “Aro’s World is more than just a horror story; it’s an exploration of the pain of loss and the strength we find in its wake. I’m deeply thankful to my amazing cast and crew, especially Suneha, whose production design breathed life into the haunting world we envisioned.This honor at the Yellowstone International Film Festival is incredibly humbling.”

The Yellowstone International Film Festival, held annually in New Delhi, is a premier platform celebrating groundbreaking global cinema. Winning the Best Director for Horror Short at such a prestigious event underscores Vibha’s growing influence as a filmmaker capable of transcending genres while staying true to her artistic voice.

Known for her dynamic range, Vibha has garnered acclaim across genres, from romantic comedies like 7th House to animated works such as Chasing Red Flags. With Aro’s World, she masterfully balances psychological horror with emotional depth, creating a film that lingers in the minds of its audience.

Critics have lauded Aro’s World for its atmospheric cinematography, compelling performances, and immersive production design, crediting the team’s collaborative brilliance. Vibha’s ability to unify these elements has not only brought her international acclaim but also showcased the strength of Indian filmmakers in global storytelling.