Best Christmas Songs: Timeless Classics That Never Fail To Feel Fresh

Christmas 2024: The festive spirit is in the air, and as we eagerly await the best time of the year, let’s set the mood with some iconic Christmas songs that have brought joy to celebrations for generations.

From Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You”, which some households start playing as early as October to Brenda Lee’s "Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” which we all grew up with.

Christmas simply wouldn’t be the same without these iconic tunes. So, here are some timeless classics that never fail to feel fresh, even after decades.

Best Christmas song of all time

(Iconic Christmas songs. Image: Pexels)

All I Want for Christmas Is You: Released in 1994, ‘All I Want for Christmas’ was composed by Mariah Carey. The song talks about how she doesn't want anything for this Christmas but yearns for that special someone as a present.