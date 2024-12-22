Published 21:42 IST, December 22nd 2024
Best Christmas Songs: Timeless Classics That Never Fail To Feel Fresh
Christmas simply wouldn’t be the same without these iconic tunes.
Christmas 2024: The festive spirit is in the air, and as we eagerly await the best time of the year, let’s set the mood with some iconic Christmas songs that have brought joy to celebrations for generations.
From Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You”, which some households start playing as early as October to Brenda Lee’s "Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” which we all grew up with.
Best Christmas song of all time
All I Want for Christmas Is You: Released in 1994, ‘All I Want for Christmas’ was composed by Mariah Carey. The song talks about how she doesn't want anything for this Christmas but yearns for that special someone as a present.
Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree: Singer Brenda Lee who turned 80 this year released the song 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree' in 1958 when she was 14 years old. The song still lingers in the hearts of many people across the globe reminiscing memories.
