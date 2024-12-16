Asia's Oldest Ice-Skating Rink To Kick-Start Gliding Early This Season

The recreational pleasure of gliding over frozen iced surface will begin early this year for ice-skating enthusiasts residing in the picturesque winter spot in Shimla.

Shimla Ice Skating Rink considered the oldest in Asia and landmark in Himachal Pradesh laid its foundation in circa-1920. This open-air skating paradise has always been buzzing with lovers of this artistic, and athletic form of professional sport.

Shimla's skating season begins early this winter. Image credit: Pinterest

Shimla's skating season begins early this year

As a result of suitable climate conditions, and clear-blue skies, skating will ensue earlier than usual.

Expressing excitement on an early kick-start to skating season, Manpreet Singh, Secretary of the Shimla Ice Skating Club, said," It's a matter of great joy that we've been able to kickstart the season earlier than expected. Registrations are gradually increasing as schools are now closing. Our main attractions include the winter carnival and activities at the Gymkhana, scheduled from December 25 to 31," he said, according to an ANI report.

The winter carnival is a highlight of the season, featuring games and events related to ice skating. While no national events are currently planned, Singh indicated the possibility of organising them in the future. "The ongoing dry weather gives us hope for an extended skating season this year," he said.