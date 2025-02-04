Union Budget 2025 in association with

Published 08:00 IST, February 4th 2025

Biohacker Bryan Johnson Is No Longer Injecting His 'Son's Blood' To Look Younger, Found New Way To Reverse Age

Bryan recently announced on X that he has moved on from the old method of injecting his son's blood to look young. Learn everything about his recent discovery.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
"Here's my bag of plasma. Who wants it?": Bryan Johnson. | Image: X

Bryan Johnson: A youthful appearance often boosts energy and confidence, leading many to seek ways to extend their longevity. While some turn to products and procedures like Botox and IV drips to maintain a youthful look, tech billionaire Bryan Johnson has taken a more unconventional approach. Previously known for injecting his son’s blood as part of his extensive biohacking research, Johnson recently announced on social media that he has moved on from that method.

Bryan Johnson’s Latest Biohacking Upgrade

Biohacker Bryan Johnson has unveiled his latest rejuvenation technique, which is known as Total Plasma Exchange (TPE) therapy.

In a post on X, he shared an image of his plasma, stating, “I am no longer injecting my son’s blood. I’ve upgraded to something else: Total Plasma Exchange (TPE).”

Biohacker Bryan Johnson also outlined the steps of TPE in his post:

  • Take out all blood from body
  • Separate plasma from blood
  • Replace plasma with 5% albumin & IVIG.

Ending his caption with a mix of humor and intrigue, he added, “Here’s my bag of plasma. Who wants it?”

Who is Bryan Johnson?

Biohacker Bryan Johnson is a 47-year-old tech billionaire known for his anti-aging journey that began in 2021 with the launch of Project Blueprint.

He has come to the limelight due to his unconventional approach to finding answers on reverse aging by committing to spending $2 million annually on strict regiments to reverse his biological age.

Updated 08:09 IST, February 4th 2025

