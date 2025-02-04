Biohacker Bryan Johnson Is No Longer Injecting His 'Son's Blood' To Look Younger, Found New Way To Reverse Age

Bryan Johnson: A youthful appearance often boosts energy and confidence, leading many to seek ways to extend their longevity. While some turn to products and procedures like Botox and IV drips to maintain a youthful look, tech billionaire Bryan Johnson has taken a more unconventional approach. Previously known for injecting his son’s blood as part of his extensive biohacking research, Johnson recently announced on social media that he has moved on from that method.

Bryan Johnson’s Latest Biohacking Upgrade

Biohacker Bryan Johnson has unveiled his latest rejuvenation technique, which is known as Total Plasma Exchange (TPE) therapy.

In a post on X, he shared an image of his plasma, stating, “I am no longer injecting my son’s blood. I’ve upgraded to something else: Total Plasma Exchange (TPE).”

Biohacker Bryan Johnson also outlined the steps of TPE in his post:

Take out all blood from body

Separate plasma from blood

Replace plasma with 5% albumin & IVIG.

Ending his caption with a mix of humor and intrigue, he added, “Here’s my bag of plasma. Who wants it?”

Who is Bryan Johnson?

Biohacker Bryan Johnson is a 47-year-old tech billionaire known for his anti-aging journey that began in 2021 with the launch of Project Blueprint.