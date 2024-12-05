Expert Tips For Gorgeous, Wedding-Ready Locks In 2024

With the bridal season approaching, every bride-to-be dreams of looking radiant on her special day. From flawless skin to the perfect outfit, every detail matters but nothing elevates a bridal look like healthy, styled hair.

Azeem Qamar, Hair Expert & Zonal Technical Manager, Floractive Profissional shares exclusive tips and bridal hairstyle ideas to help you shine on your big day.

Start with a personalized hair care routine: Begin a tailored routine 2-3 months before your wedding. Use a nourishing hair mask, once a week to deeply hydrate and repair hair. Pair it with shampoos and conditioners for lasting moisture and softness.

Image: Pexels

Protect and prep: Hair often undergoes chemical treatments or excessive styling during wedding prep. To neutralize damage and maintain hair’s vibrancy and shine. Using Hair repair therapy with a Macadamia Mask and Serum Illuminator is also a must during styling sessions.

Nourish healthy hair starts with a balanced diet: Add foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids (like salmon, walnuts, and flaxseeds), biotin (eggs, almonds, and avocados), and vitamins A and E. Staying hydrated and considering supplements recommended by a professional can enhance your hair’s strength and shine.

Avoid last-minute experiments: Avoid new hair treatments or colouring close to your wedding day. Stick to tried-and-tested routines to minimize stress on your locks. Plan any colouring or keratin treatments at least a month in advance for the best results.

Image: Pexels