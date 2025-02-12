Published 14:45 IST, February 12th 2025
From Natural Remedies To Over-The-Counter Treatments: Steps To Regrow Hair On Bald Spots
Hair fall is common, however, if you are not fortunate, the symptoms of it could indicate undesirable illnesses associated with it.
Hair fall is a very common issue that every individual faces at some point in their life. However, if you are not fortunate, the symptoms of hair fall could indicate undesirable illnesses associated with it.
What are the common symptoms of hair fall?
While hair fall is a common occurrence, there are many illnesses whose symptoms include hair fall.
Did you know that stress can also cause you to experience hair fall, just as imbalanced hormone levels, skin health issues, cancer treatments, and certain haircare practices such as pulling hair or tying your hair high and tight can?
However, do not worry, as hair fall is a very common issue that can be treated with natural treatments or over-the-counter (OTC) products to address the issue and regrow hair at bald spots.
These are the natural treatments to regrow hair at bald spots
As per findings, the most effective way to regrow hair at bald spots is by ensuring good blood circulation in the bald spots and improving hair follicle health with natural treatments such as massaging with oils.
Even Healthline confirms that massage is the ultimate key to regrowing hair at bald spots. It suggests using peppermint oil, rosemary oil, or even aloe vera to massage your head and scalp.
What are the over-the-counter treatments to regrow hair at a bald spot?
If natural treatments are taking too long to boost your hair growth, you can opt for over-the-counter treatments.
Healthline recommends choosing products that contain Minoxidil. It also suggests collagen-based products or supplements. However, an overdose of supplements can hinder smooth hair growth. Healthline warns that excessive intake of vitamins and minerals such as Vitamin A, B-Vitamins (including biotin, a key ingredient in many hair-growth treatments), Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, Iron, and Zinc can put you at risk. Therefore, always talk with your doctor if your hair fall condition is serious.
