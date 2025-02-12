From Natural Remedies To Over-The-Counter Treatments: Steps To Regrow Hair On Bald Spots

Hair fall is a very common issue that every individual faces at some point in their life. However, if you are not fortunate, the symptoms of hair fall could indicate undesirable illnesses associated with it.

What are the common symptoms of hair fall?

While hair fall is a common occurrence, there are many illnesses whose symptoms include hair fall.

(How to regrow hair at bald spots? Image: Freepik)

Did you know that stress can also cause you to experience hair fall, just as imbalanced hormone levels, skin health issues, cancer treatments, and certain haircare practices such as pulling hair or tying your hair high and tight can?

However, do not worry, as hair fall is a very common issue that can be treated with natural treatments or over-the-counter (OTC) products to address the issue and regrow hair at bald spots.

These are the natural treatments to regrow hair at bald spots

As per findings, the most effective way to regrow hair at bald spots is by ensuring good blood circulation in the bald spots and improving hair follicle health with natural treatments such as massaging with oils.

Even Healthline confirms that massage is the ultimate key to regrowing hair at bald spots. It suggests using peppermint oil, rosemary oil, or even aloe vera to massage your head and scalp.

(How to regrow hair at bald spots? Image: Freepik)

What are the over-the-counter treatments to regrow hair at a bald spot?

If natural treatments are taking too long to boost your hair growth, you can opt for over-the-counter treatments.