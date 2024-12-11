Plumped Lips Without Filler Or Other Injections? Here’s What An Expert Says

With the arrival of winter, chapped lips are a common and almost unavoidable issue. Coming to the rescue is Mark Strom, a New York Board-Certified Dermatologist, who keeps his social media feed updated with solutions to people's queries and tips on skin health.

Sharing with his over 4 lakh followers on Instagram, Strom reveals a simple way to achieve plump lips without fillers or medical interventions.

Curious how that’s possible? In a video of himself with text that Strom posted, it reads, “My patient after I tell her that it’s possible to plump her lips without fillers or other injections by applying a hyaluronic acid serum twice per day and then covering with petroleum jelly.”

(Plumped lips without filler or other injections? Image: Pexels)

Plumped lips without filler or other injections?

Strom reiterates this straightforward method for achieving fuller lips, perfect for any occasion with a caption.

“It’s possible! Apply a hyaluronic acid serum twice per day and cover with petroleum jelly afterwards,” he emphasizes.

According to Strom, the process is simple which is to apply a hyaluronic acid serum to your lips twice a day, followed by sealing it in with petroleum jelly.

What is hyaluronic acid?

“Hyaluronic acid is a humectant that draws water into the lips, helping plump them up. Petroleum jelly acts as an occlusive, preventing water from evaporating from the surface of the lips. This combo is also excellent for preventing chapped lips!" explains Strom.